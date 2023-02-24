How to find all 13 brooms in Hogwarts Legacy?

Brooms are an inseparable part for any wizard and the same applies while playing the latest sensation in the gaming world- Hogwarts Legacy. The players need brooms to explore far off areas and check the places in the map from a different angle.

In order to get the ability to fly a broom, the players would need to complete the Flight Test side quest following the Lesson: Flying Quest. And they would need to either purchase a broom from the merchants in the game or they can also collect it after completing certain tasks. Although all brooms possess the same speed, they do come in different designs and colour. Also the option of upgrading the brooms for better efficiency is available in the game.

Here we have compiled how to get all the 13 brooms in Hogwarts Legacy

a) By buying from Albie Weekes' Spintwitches Sporting Needs store

There are five brooms which can be obtained at this store. In Comparison to the prices charged by vendors, users will get these brooms quite cheaply at 600 Galleons each.

-Wind Wisp Broom

-Ember Dash Broom

-Hogwarts House Broom

-Moon Trimmer Broom

-Weaver Broom

b) By Purchasing from vendors

Four brooms can be purchased from the vendors who can be found stationed in various spots around the map.

- Sky Scythe Broom for 5,000 Galleons can be purchased from Leopold Babcocke's store outside Hogsmeade Station.

- Family Antique Broom for 2,500 Galleons can be bought from Priya Treadwell in the Feldcroft region

-Silver Arrow Broom for 5,000 Galleons can be purchased from Arn's shop just south of Hogwarts (players must first complete the Carted Away side quest that becomes available after completing the Tomes and Tribulations main quest)

- Aeromancer Broom for 3,000 Galleons can be bought from Rohan Prakash's store.

c) By Completing the challenge of locating and popping Balloon Clusters

1) Night Dancer Broom (Pop 2 sets of balloons)

-South of Lower Hogsfield

-West of Keenbridge

2) Lickety Swift Broom (Pop 5 sets of balloons)

-West of Lower Hogsfield

-North of Quidditch-Feld

-In the North, next to Pitt-Upon-Ford

-East of Pitt-Upon-Ford

-Above of Upper Hogsfield

3)Wild Fire Broom (Pop 10 sets of balloons)

-East behind the train tracks near Aranshire

-South of Aranshire

-North of Brocburrow

-Northeast of Keenbridge

-South of Fast Travel: Eye of the Mine

-South in the canyon in front of Irondale

-South of Fast Travel: Catacombes of Feldcroft

-Southeast of Feldcroft

-South of Feldcroft, Southeast of Fast Travel: South-Feldcroft above the water.

-In the North of Castle Rookwood

4) Bright Spark Broom (Pop 15 sets of balloons)

-Above the train station of Hogsmeade

-around the Quidditch field

-North of Castle Rookwood, in the narrow canyon, that leads towards Lower Hogsfield

-At the Fast Travel: South-Feldcroft, a little bit south in the sky

-West of Lower Hogsfield

-Near the Keenbridge-Turms, East of Keenbridge

