Locked out of Google Account? Your friends can help recover it back

Have you ever got locked out of your Google Account? Then you might know the struggle behind the recovery. However, Google has now simplified the process of recovering your Google account, making it easier and more secure. On Wednesday, Google announced a new set of security features that help protect accounts from hackers and provide an easy recovery solution. With the new Recovery Contacts feature, users can get their Google account back by designating a friend or family member to verify their identity by following simple steps. With this addition, users can get back their Google account without any hassle.

How does Google’s Recovery Contacts feature work?

Google account users can now easily regain access with the newly announced Recovery Contacts feature. With this feature, users can recover their Google account with a linked mobile number or by designating friends or family members to verify their identity on their behalf.

To give friends access for recovery, you have to first select your reliable and trusted person, and then invite them. Once they accept, they will have access to recover your Google account. This feature can be enabled via Google Account settings and then in the security section.

Therefore, if your Google account is hacked or you’re locked out for any reason, your friend can help you sign back in. Once you’re signed in, you can reset your password and credentials for your Google account. However, Google has not specified how the verifications will be conducted, but it said to have “a simple and secure way to regain access when standard recovery methods fail.”

Apart from the Recovery Contact feature, Google is also rolling out “Sign in with Mobile Number”. This is said to be an Android feature which will help users sign in with a linked mobile number. This feature could come in handy if you’re logging into a new Android phone. This feature does not require any password verification, but a lock-screen passcode from the previous phone.

These two security features are rolling out gradually worldwide. Therefore, make sure to keep your Google and Gmail apps updated to manage the security settings.