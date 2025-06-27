London hospital cyberattack: Report blames hackers for patient’s death

We have heard of cyber attacks stealing user data for nefarious purposes, and criminals siphoning hard-earned money from people. But it is seldom that you hear of a ransomware cyber attack causing the direct death of a person. The attack disrupted over 10,000 appointments.(Pixabay)

Yes, this is exactly what reportedly happened last year on June 3, 2024, when a cyber attack on the British diagnostic services provider, Synnovis, led to the death of a patient in London, according to British health officials, Reuters reported.

How did a cyber attack cause a death?

The report adds that the main reason for the patient's death at King's College Hospital in South London was found to be a very “long wait” to get blood test results, alongside other factors. This wait was a direct result of the cyber attack. The hospital confirmed this, earlier this week on Wednesday.

BBC also reported the same, wherein it stated that the attack disrupted over 10,000 appointments and that patient data managed by Synnovis was also stolen.

After this theft, the attackers reportedly demanded $50 million from the company, but the company reportedly did not pay, and the stolen data was subsequently published on the dark web. It has also led to Synnovis losing out on £32 million in costs.

"We are deeply saddened to hear that last year’s criminal cyberattack has been identified as one of the contributing factors that led to this patient’s death,” Synnovis' CEO Mark Dollar, said earlier this week.

How to prevent ransomware attacks?

Well, while it is hard to control what goes on in an establishment like a hospital, you can control what happens directly to you. In this case, there are a few digital hygiene tips that can go a long way in making sure you are protected on the internet and can avoid cyber attacks and ransomware.

This includes running the latest available software on your phone or laptop. This ensures that the manufacturer has patched any vulnerabilities that an attacker might use to potentially target your system. Secondly, always make sure that you download software from reliable sources, mostly from first-party ones, and avoid going to sources that offer unauthorised software, and platforms that promote piracy.