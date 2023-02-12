Long day at Twitter HQ: Elon Musk's 'overtime' at office to solve problems

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that he spent a long day at the microblogging platform's headquarters in San Francisco, US addressing two problems- overloading of fanout service for following feed and modifications in the recommendation algorithm. He also said that Twitter will also resolve the oversized font and undersized paragraph spacing issues by next week.

Musk tweeted, "Long day at Twitter HQ with eng team. Two significant problems mostly addressed:

1. Fanout service for Following feed was getting overloaded when I tweeted, resulting in up to 95% of my tweets not getting delivered at all. Following is now pulling from search (aka Earlybird). When Fanout crashed, it would also destroy anyone else’s tweets in queue.

2. Recommendation algorithm was using absolute block count, rather than percentile block count, causing accounts with many followers to be dumped, even if blocks were only 0.1% of followers. Also, it’s trivial to bot spam accounts with blocks."

He added, "Oversized font & undersized paragraph spacing will be fixed this week."

Netizens are widely reacting to his tweet. It has garnered over 2.6 million views and more than 18,000 likes. While replying to a user on a query on block count, Musk commented, "The giant block lists are problematic. They mess up the recommendation system & create a DDoS vector".

Ever since the SpaceX CEO took charge of the microblogging site Twitter, he introduced several modifications like $8 paid subscription of Twitter blue badge, gold and silver ticks, reinstating banned or controversial accounts.

As per the CNN report, Elon Musk is also attempting to woo back the losing advertisers by offering a Super Bowl 'fire sale' deal. It is proposed in an attempt to get the advertisers back for one of Twitter's busiest days of the year.

Twitter has partnered with a third-party organisation "brand safety" which claims to inform the advertisers if their ads appear alongside inappropriate or unsafe content on the platform, the report added.

Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform in October 2022 in a deal worth $44 billion, ending the platform's nine-year run as a public company.