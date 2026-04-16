Lumio Vision 9 (2026) launched, turns WhatsApp into a remote with AI-powered content discovery
Lumio Vision 9 aims to fix slow TV experiences with faster performance, 240Hz gaming support, AI-powered content discovery tools like TLDR 2.0 and Project Neo.
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Lumio did a closed-door preview of its premium smart TV earlier this week, and it was clear the brand was preparing something ambitious. Now officially launched, the Lumio Vision 9 (2026) is a flagship model designed to address one of the most persistent issues in the category—slow and lag-heavy user experiences.
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Available in 65-inch and 55-inch variants, the new lineup focuses on delivering a fast, fluid, and immersive viewing experience backed by a performance-first approach.
Performance-first approach takes centre stage
Lumio is positioning the Vision 9 (2026) as a shift from traditional spec-heavy TVs to real-world performance. Powered by MediaTek’s Pentonic 700 chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and faster storage, the TV promises up to 2X better performance than typical smart TVs.
Raghu Reddy, CEO, Circuit House Technologies, highlighted this shift, saying:
“We have been focused on solving real user pain points… with Vision 9 (2026), we are accelerating that shift by delivering a TV that is consistently fast, deeply immersive, and built for everyday use.”
The “Boss Performance” architecture ensures smooth app switching, minimal lag, and reliable long-term usage, areas where many smart TVs still struggle.
Built for gamers and premium viewing
The Vision 9 (2026) is clearly targeting gamers and cinephiles alike. It supports 4K at 144Hz and up to 240Hz at 1080p, along with VRR and ALLM, making it suitable for high-frame-rate gaming. HDMI 2.1 support further strengthens its appeal for next-gen consoles.
On the display front, Lumio has opted for a QD MiniLED panel with up to 800 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and its in-house DOPE 2 picture engine. The EVA panel promises deeper blacks, better contrast, and accurate colours, aiming to deliver a flagship-grade visual experience.
Audio and software get meaningful upgrades
Audio is another strong focus. The TV features a 50W 2.2-channel system with a hexa-driver setup, including dual subwoofers and Dolby Atmos support. The result is noticeably deeper bass and clearer dialogue, even in loud scenes.
On the software side, the TV runs Android 14 with Lumio’s updated TLDR 2.0 interface. It introduces AI-driven discovery tools like trending lists, curated collections, and smarter search filters.
TLDR 2.0: Smarter, faster way to find what to watch{{/usCountry}}
On the software side, the TV runs Android 14 with Lumio’s updated TLDR 2.0 interface. It introduces AI-driven discovery tools like trending lists, curated collections, and smarter search filters.
TLDR 2.0: Smarter, faster way to find what to watch{{/usCountry}}
A key highlight of the Vision 9 (2026) is TLDR 2.0, Lumio’s upgraded content discovery platform designed to reduce the time spent searching for something to watch. Instead of hopping between apps, users get a unified interface that brings together trending titles, curated recommendations, and platform availability in one place.{{/usCountry}}
A key highlight of the Vision 9 (2026) is TLDR 2.0, Lumio’s upgraded content discovery platform designed to reduce the time spent searching for something to watch. Instead of hopping between apps, users get a unified interface that brings together trending titles, curated recommendations, and platform availability in one place.{{/usCountry}}
The system now includes features like daily updated “Top 10” lists across streaming platforms, curated collections from creators, and a Lumio rating that helps users quickly decide what’s worth watching. There’s also an improved smart search that allows filtering by language, genre, or platform, making content discovery far more intuitive.{{/usCountry}}
The system now includes features like daily updated “Top 10” lists across streaming platforms, curated collections from creators, and a Lumio rating that helps users quickly decide what’s worth watching. There’s also an improved smart search that allows filtering by language, genre, or platform, making content discovery far more intuitive.{{/usCountry}}
With AI-driven enhancements, TLDR 2.0 focuses on understanding user preferences better over time, aiming to make the entire browsing experience quicker, simpler, and less frustrating.
Project Neo: Turning WhatsApp into a TV remote
One of the most interesting announcements was Project Neo, Lumio’s new software initiative that lets users control the TV via apps like WhatsApp and Instagram.
Kailash Sankaranarayanan, Co-Founder & COO, explained the idea:
“With Project Neo, we are meeting users where they already spend hours… the AI translates messy human intent into TV actions so you don’t have to type on a clunky keyboard.”
This feature, rolling out later this year, could significantly simplify content discovery.
Price, availability, and warranty
The 65-inch Lumio Vision 9 (2026) will go on sale from April 24 on Amazon and Flipkart at ₹72,999 (effective ₹64,999 with offers). The 55-inch model arrives in May.
Lumio is also offering a 2-year warranty and service coverage across 19,000+ pincodes.