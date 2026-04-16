Lumio Vision 9 (2026) launched, turns WhatsApp into a remote with AI-powered content discovery

Lumio did a closed-door preview of its premium smart TV earlier this week, and it was clear the brand was preparing something ambitious. Now officially launched, the Lumio Vision 9 (2026) is a flagship model designed to address one of the most persistent issues in the category—slow and lag-heavy user experiences.

This new Lumio Vision 9 TV fixes lag issues with 240Hz gaming and AI discovery tools(Lumio)

Available in 65-inch and 55-inch variants, the new lineup focuses on delivering a fast, fluid, and immersive viewing experience backed by a performance-first approach.

Performance-first approach takes centre stage

Lumio is positioning the Vision 9 (2026) as a shift from traditional spec-heavy TVs to real-world performance. Powered by MediaTek’s Pentonic 700 chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and faster storage, the TV promises up to 2X better performance than typical smart TVs.

Raghu Reddy, CEO, Circuit House Technologies, highlighted this shift, saying:

“We have been focused on solving real user pain points… with Vision 9 (2026), we are accelerating that shift by delivering a TV that is consistently fast, deeply immersive, and built for everyday use.”

The “Boss Performance” architecture ensures smooth app switching, minimal lag, and reliable long-term usage, areas where many smart TVs still struggle.

Built for gamers and premium viewing

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The Vision 9 (2026) is clearly targeting gamers and cinephiles alike. It supports 4K at 144Hz and up to 240Hz at 1080p, along with VRR and ALLM, making it suitable for high-frame-rate gaming. HDMI 2.1 support further strengthens its appeal for next-gen consoles.

On the display front, Lumio has opted for a QD MiniLED panel with up to 800 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and its in-house DOPE 2 picture engine. The EVA panel promises deeper blacks, better contrast, and accurate colours, aiming to deliver a flagship-grade visual experience.

Audio and software get meaningful upgrades

Audio is another strong focus. The TV features a 50W 2.2-channel system with a hexa-driver setup, including dual subwoofers and Dolby Atmos support. The result is noticeably deeper bass and clearer dialogue, even in loud scenes.

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{{^usCountry}} On the software side, the TV runs Android 14 with Lumio’s updated TLDR 2.0 interface. It introduces AI-driven discovery tools like trending lists, curated collections, and smarter search filters. TLDR 2.0: Smarter, faster way to find what to watch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the software side, the TV runs Android 14 with Lumio’s updated TLDR 2.0 interface. It introduces AI-driven discovery tools like trending lists, curated collections, and smarter search filters. TLDR 2.0: Smarter, faster way to find what to watch {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A key highlight of the Vision 9 (2026) is TLDR 2.0, Lumio’s upgraded content discovery platform designed to reduce the time spent searching for something to watch. Instead of hopping between apps, users get a unified interface that brings together trending titles, curated recommendations, and platform availability in one place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key highlight of the Vision 9 (2026) is TLDR 2.0, Lumio’s upgraded content discovery platform designed to reduce the time spent searching for something to watch. Instead of hopping between apps, users get a unified interface that brings together trending titles, curated recommendations, and platform availability in one place. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The system now includes features like daily updated “Top 10” lists across streaming platforms, curated collections from creators, and a Lumio rating that helps users quickly decide what’s worth watching. There’s also an improved smart search that allows filtering by language, genre, or platform, making content discovery far more intuitive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The system now includes features like daily updated “Top 10” lists across streaming platforms, curated collections from creators, and a Lumio rating that helps users quickly decide what’s worth watching. There’s also an improved smart search that allows filtering by language, genre, or platform, making content discovery far more intuitive. {{/usCountry}}

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With AI-driven enhancements, TLDR 2.0 focuses on understanding user preferences better over time, aiming to make the entire browsing experience quicker, simpler, and less frustrating.

Project Neo: Turning WhatsApp into a TV remote

One of the most interesting announcements was Project Neo, Lumio’s new software initiative that lets users control the TV via apps like WhatsApp and Instagram.

Kailash Sankaranarayanan, Co-Founder & COO, explained the idea:

“With Project Neo, we are meeting users where they already spend hours… the AI translates messy human intent into TV actions so you don’t have to type on a clunky keyboard.”

This feature, rolling out later this year, could significantly simplify content discovery.

Price, availability, and warranty

The 65-inch Lumio Vision 9 (2026) will go on sale from April 24 on Amazon and Flipkart at ₹72,999 (effective ₹64,999 with offers). The 55-inch model arrives in May.

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Lumio is also offering a 2-year warranty and service coverage across 19,000+ pincodes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aishwarya Faraswal ...Read More Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read Less

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