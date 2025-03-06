M4 MacBook Air launched in India: 5 reasons to upgrade from M3 MacBook Air

Apple has been dropping surprises from the past two days with new product launches. First, the tech giant launched new iPads. Last night, the company launched a new-generation MacBook Air model with an M4 chip. While these back-to-back launches have kept us busy, fans have a whole new range of powerful products to explore. Therefore, if you are someone who has been planning to buy a new laptop or wants to upgrade from an older generation MacBook Air, then the new M4-powered MacBook Air should be on your list. Know about these 5 reasons why the new M4 MacBook Air is a better choice than the M3 MacBook Air. M4 MacBook Air vs M3 MacBook Air: Know why you should upgrade for an improved user experience.(Apple)

M4 MacBook Air vs M3 MacBook Air: 5 reasons to upgrade:

M4 chip: The first major upgrade we can all notice is the integration of the new M4 chip. This new processor includes a 10-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. This showcases a 25% boost in CPU performance, bringing ease to day-to-day tasks. With Neural Engine support, Apple provides up to 38 trillion operations per second, allowing AI models to run smoothly on-device. Therefore, users can get a major performance boost with the new MacBook Air in comparison to the M3 MacBook Air.

16GB base RAM: Another upgrade Apple announced with the M4-powered MacBook Air is introducing 16GB as a base RAM storage. With the M3 MacBook Air, we had 8GB as the base RAM storage model. Additionally, the RAM storage can be upgraded to 32GB, whereas the M3 MacBook Air came with 24GB RAM as the highest capacity option.

Additional display support: Both M3 and M4 MacBook Air models enable users to connect two external monitors to manage work on multiple displays. However, with the M3 model, users have to keep their laptop’s lid closed to access functions on two external displays. However, with the M4 model, this limitation has been removed, and now users can access MacBook Air's built-in display along with two external displays

12MP Center Stage camera: The M3 MacBook Air features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Whereas the M4 MacBook Air has been upgraded to a 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View and 1080p HD video recording.

Lowered price: The M3 MacBook Air was launched at a starting price of Rs.114900 for the 13-inch variant. However, the latest M4 MacBook Air has been introduced at a reduced price of just Rs.99900 for the 13-inch variant. On the other hand, the 15-inch M3 M