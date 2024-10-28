M4 Macs launching this week: Here are top 5 upgrades that you can expect

Apple is set to launch a new generation of Mac devices this week. As shared by Apple marketing executive Greg Joswiak, the announcement will take place this entire week with new product launches. Therefore, we do not expect any major Apple Event to take place this time of the year apart from the hands-on experience zone in Los Angeles for the new Mac lineup. Know about the top 5 upgrades coming to the M4 Mac lineup. (Apple)

This year Apple is expected to launch M4-powered MacBook Pros, M4 iMac, and finally a redesigned version of the Mac Mini. All these new devices are set for major performance upgrades and new features, making it one of the crucial Apple launches of the year. If you have been planning on buying an Apple Mac, then you want to check out these 5 upgrades which are expected to be announced this week.

Top 5 upgrades coming to the new M4 Mac lineup

M4 Pro and M4 Max chips: The base version of the M4 series chip was first introduced with iPad Pro. Now, Apple is expected to bring the chipset to Mac devices alongside two new high-end chips, the M4 Pro and M4 Max. These two chipsets will likely power the top models of the MacBook Pros. These new chips are expected to be developed on TMSC’s 3nm process, which will likely have better performance cores.

16GB RAM upgrade: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple may upgrade its Mac lineup from offering 8GB to 16GB base RAM. This change will come nearly after 8 years, making it a significant upgrade in performance as well as support to Apple Intelligence. Therefore, new M4 chips with 16GB RAM could bring a major performance boost.

Redesigned Mac Mini: Apple has reportedly made some major design changes to the upcoming Mac Mini. The device is expected to be smaller and slimmer than the current Mac Mini model. The device is also expected to get support for USB-A and additional USB-C ports. On the other hand, the new generation Mac Mini is also expected to be powered by an M4 or M4 Pro chipset, despite being the cheapest Mac Model.

USB-C-enabled Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad: With growing government support for standard USB ports, Apple is speculated to make a big change for its Mac accessories. Rumours suggest that the Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad may support a USB-C port to comply with the European Union’s new rules.

Wi-Fi 7 and new Thunderbolt ports: Similar to the iPhone 16 series, Apple may also include support for Wi-Fi 7 for the new M4 Mac lineup, boosting faster speed and connectivity. Additionally, the M4 Mac is reported to come with four Thunderbolt ports.