MacBook storage filling up fast? These 1TB external SSDs offer the space and speed to keep your files moving

For Mac users, an external SSD can be a practical way to add storage without replacing the computer or relying entirely on cloud services. It can also make handling large files, photo libraries, and video projects more convenient, especially when internal storage is limited. However, choosing the right drive requires looking beyond capacity, as transfer speeds, portability, durability and compatibility can vary between models. While some SSDs are small enough for everyday carrying, others prioritise faster transfers or protection against dust, water, and accidental drops. For MacBook users looking to expand storage, these 1TB external SSDs offer different combinations of speed, portability and durability, making it easier to find a drive that fits your workflow.

The right SSD depends on more than speed: check compatibility, durability, backups, cables and warranty. (Unsplash)

The Crucial X9 1TB is a compact external SSD for MacBook users who need extra storage without the bulk of a traditional drive. It offers read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and a drop-resistant design, while its USB-C connection enables straightforward file transfers. Its small footprint also makes it easy to carry every day.

Pros

Good balance of speed and portability

Broad compatibility across devices

Drop-resistant design is useful for portable storage

Cons

Does not offer 2,000MB/s-class performance for users with faster USB hardware

Read speeds depend on the connected device and USB interface

Compact design may require extra care during frequent handling

Specifications

Capacity: 1TB

Read Speed: Up to 1050MB/s

Write Speed: Not specified by Crucial

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) Type-C

Dimensions: 65 × 50 × 10mm

Specifications Capacity 1TB Read Speed Up to 1050MB/s Write Speed Not specified by Crucial Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) Type-C Dimensions 65 × 50 × 10mm Reasons to Buy Good balance of speed and portability Broad compatibility across devices Drop-resistant design is useful for portable storage Reasons to Avoid Does not offer 2,000MB/s-class performance for users with faster USB hardware Read speeds depend on the connected device and USB interface Compact design may require extra care during frequent handling

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyers generally appreciate the Crucial X9 for its compact size, fast file transfers and straightforward USB-C connectivity. Several reviews also highlight its usefulness for Mac backups and large-file transfers. However, some buyers have raised concerns about the supplied cable, while a smaller number have reported drive-connection or reliability issues.

Why should you consider buying this SSD?

The Crucial X9 suits MacBook users who want a portable way to expand storage without lugging a larger external drive. Its 1TB capacity, up to 1,050MB/s read speed, compact enclosure, and drop protection make it ideal for transferring photos, videos, documents, and other large files between devices.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The EVM Elite 1TB EnSave Pro combines high-speed storage with a slim, portable design, making it ideal for users who frequently transfer large files. Its USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C interface delivers read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, while the compact aluminium body keeps the drive easy to carry.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Read Speed Up to 2000MB/s Write Speed Up to 1700MB/s Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C Dimensions 65 × 31 × 5.7mm Reasons to Buy High rated speeds of up to 2000MB/s Extremely slim aluminium construction USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface supports faster data transfers Reasons to Avoid Maximum speeds depend on host device support Performance feedback from buyers is mixed Long-term reliability feedback is mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the EVM EnSave Pro for its compact size, but feedback on its performance is divided. Some buyers report good transfer speeds, while others have experienced slower-than-expected performance. Feedback on long-term reliability is also mixed, with some users reporting satisfactory use and others saying the drive stopped working properly after about a year.

Why should you consider buying this SSD?

The EVM EnSave Pro is worth considering if you want a compact external SSD that combines a slim design with high-rated transfer speeds. Its 1TB capacity and USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C interface make it suitable for moving large files, as long as your host device supports the drive's maximum speeds.

The ADATA SE880 is a compact external SSD designed for users who need fast storage without carrying a bulky drive. It supports USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 and offers rated read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. Its compact metal body is also portable and compatible with Macs and other devices.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Read Speed Up to 2000MB/s Write Speed Up to 2000MB/s Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C Dimensions 64.8 × 35 × 12.25mm Reasons to Buy Read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s Compact and lightweight metal construction USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C interface Reasons to Avoid Maximum speeds require a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2-compatible device Can become warm during prolonged transfers Peak performance may vary depending on the connected device

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the ADATA SE880 for its compact size, fast transfer speeds and convenient portability. Some users also find its plug-and-play functionality useful. However, feedback suggests the drive can get slightly warm during heavier workloads, especially during prolonged or large file transfers.

Why should you consider buying this SSD?

The ADATA SE880 is worth considering if you want high-speed external storage in a compact form factor. Its 1TB capacity, 2,000MB/s rated read and write speeds and USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C interface make it suitable for moving large files, while its small size makes it convenient for use with a Mac and other compatible devices.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO is a rugged external SSD designed for users who need fast storage for large files. It offers up to 2,000MB/s read and write speeds through USB 3.2 Gen 2×2. Its aluminium chassis helps dissipate heat, while IP65 protection and three-metre drop resistance add durability for portable use.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Read Speed Up to 2000MB/s Write Speed Up to 2000MB/s Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C Dimensions 110.26 × 57.34 × 10.22mm Reasons to Buy Read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s Aluminium chassis with IP65 water and dust resistance Up to three-metre drop protection Reasons to Avoid Maximum speeds require a compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 device Peak performance can vary depending on the host device and usage conditions Larger and heavier than some ultra-compact portable SSDs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the SanDisk Extreme PRO for its fast transfer performance, rugged construction and portability. Some users also value its build quality and protection features. However, the drive's maximum speeds depend on compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 hardware, so performance can vary by device.

Why should you consider buying this SSD?

The SanDisk Extreme PRO is worth considering if you regularly move large files and want an external SSD with both high transfer speeds and added protection. Its 1TB capacity, 2,000MB/s read and write speeds, and rugged IP65-rated design make it suitable for demanding portable storage needs.

The Samsung T7 Shield is a rugged external SSD designed for users who need portable storage with added protection. It delivers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2. Its IP65-rated design and three-metre drop resistance make it suitable for travel and outdoor use.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Read Speed Up to 1050MB/s Write Speed Up to 1000MB/s Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Dimensions 88 × 59 × 13mm Reasons to Buy Read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s IP65 water and dust resistance Up to three-metre drop protection Reasons to Avoid Maximum speeds require USB 3.2 Gen 2 and UASP support Larger than some compact portable SSDs Costs more than some standard portable SSDs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Samsung T7 Shield for its fast transfer speeds, rugged construction and compact design. Some users also value its protection against water, dust and accidental drops. However, to reach its maximum performance, it needs a compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection with UASP support.

Why should you consider buying this SSD?

The Samsung T7 Shield is worth considering if you want portable storage that combines fast transfers with added physical protection. Its 1TB capacity, 1,050MB/s read speed and IP65-rated design make it suitable for moving large files while travelling or working in less controlled environments.

Q1. Which portable SSD should you choose if you regularly transfer large files?

Choose a faster SSD if you frequently move large video files, photos or other data. However, check your Mac's port support before paying extra for a 2,000MB/s-class drive, as the host connection can limit actual speeds.

Q2. Which portable SSD should you choose for travel and outdoor use?

Choose a rugged SSD with an IP rating and drop protection if you regularly carry it outdoors or while travelling. For desk-based use, a smaller, lighter SSD without rugged protection may make more sense.

How Do These SSDs Stack Up?

Product Capacity Read Speed Write Speed EVM Elite EnSave Pro 1TB Up to 2000MB/s Up to 1700MB/s Crucial X9 1TB Up to 1050MB/s Not specified ADATA SE880 1TB Up to 2000MB/s Up to 2000MB/s SanDisk Extreme PRO 1TB Up to 2000MB/s Up to 2000MB/s Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Up to 1050MB/s Up to 1000MB/s

Also Read:

I took notes, watched movies and worked on these 5 tablets; Here’s how they held up

I used Galaxy Buds and AirPods, and this is the one I would recommend

Want a big screen without a TV taking over your bedroom? These projectors are worth considering

FAQs Do you need to format an external SSD before using it with a Mac? Not necessarily, but formatting can improve compatibility depending on how you plan to use the drive. Apple recommends APFS for SSDs used with macOS, especially for demanding apps like Final Cut Pro. If you also need Windows compatibility, exFAT can be a more practical choice.

Can you use these SSDs for Time Machine backups? Yes. Macs can use compatible external USB-C or Thunderbolt storage devices for Time Machine backups. Apple recommends APFS or APFS Encrypted for newer Time Machine backup drives, so check the drive's format before setting it up.

What should you check besides speed when buying an external SSD for a Mac? Check the SSD's durability, size, warranty, included cables, and compatibility with your Mac's ports. A 2,000MB/s-rated SSD may not deliver those speeds if your Mac or connection cannot support the required interface.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubh Bhushan ...Read More Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read Less {{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}} Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}