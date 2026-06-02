MacBooks are becoming a practical choice for more buyers, especially with these deals

There was a time when MacBooks were seen as laptops mainly for creative professionals and dedicated Apple fans. While that audience still exists, the appeal of Apple's laptops has expanded significantly over the past few years. Students, office workers, creators and even long-time Windows users are increasingly considering a MacBook for their next purchase.

MacBooks continue to draw attention from a growing range of users. (Apple)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The shift is not happening because of a single feature. Instead, a combination of better value, a growing Apple ecosystem and long-term reliability is making MacBooks more appealing than ever. With several deals currently available, the timing may also be helping more buyers take the plunge.

Better value than many people realise

One of the biggest reasons behind the growing popularity of MacBooks is value for money. While Apple laptops are still premium products, they are no longer viewed as expensive devices that only a small group of users can justify buying.

The MacBook Air M4 is a great example. When it launched, it quickly became one of the most talked-about MacBooks in India because it offered a strong balance of performance, battery life and portability at a price that felt more accessible than many expected. For students, professionals and everyday users, it delivered much of what people wanted from a premium laptop without pushing them towards the more expensive Pro lineup.

Apple has continued that strategy with its newer MacBook releases. Instead of focusing only on raw performance gains, the company has worked on making its entry-level laptops more attractive to mainstream buyers. As a result, many shoppers now see a MacBook as a practical long-term purchase rather than an aspirational one.

The ecosystem advantage is becoming more important

Another reason more people are considering a MacBook is the growing popularity of the iPhone in India. Compared to a few years ago, significantly more users now own an iPhone, which naturally makes the MacBook a more appealing companion device.

Features such as syncing photos, messages, files and notes across devices create a smoother experience that many users appreciate once they enter the ecosystem. Something as simple as starting a task on an iPhone and continuing it on a MacBook can make daily workflows feel more convenient.

Long-term reliability still matters

Buying a laptop is not just about what it can do today. Many buyers want a machine that will continue to perform well years down the line.

This is another area where MacBooks have built a strong reputation. The combination of solid build quality, efficient hardware and years of software support gives buyers confidence that their investment will last. Many users continue using their MacBooks for five years or longer, making the higher upfront cost easier to justify.

Strong resale value also adds to the equation. Unlike many laptops that lose value quickly, MacBooks tend to remain desirable in the second-hand market, helping owners recover more of their original investment when it's time to upgrade.

Current deals make the switch easier

Price has always been one of the biggest hurdles for potential MacBook buyers. However, ongoing discounts, exchange offers and bank promotions are helping reduce that barrier.

Some of the most attractive deals can often be found on MacBook Air models, which continue to offer excellent performance for everyday productivity, studies and entertainment. Buyers looking for additional power can also find discounts on MacBook Pro models during major sale events.

For anyone who has been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, current offers can make the decision considerably easier.

Should you buy a MacBook?

For many buyers in 2026, a MacBook is no longer a luxury purchase reserved for a niche audience. Better value, a stronger ecosystem and proven long-term reliability have made Apple's laptops relevant to a much wider group of users.

If you already use an iPhone, need excellent battery life and want a laptop that can comfortably last for years, a MacBook is certainly worth considering. And with several deals currently available, the gap between wanting one and actually buying one may be smaller than ever.

The research behind this guide

I have spent years reviewing laptops, tablets, monitors and other consumer technology products across different price segments. My recommendations are based on hands-on experience, specification analysis, market trends and real-world usability factors, helping readers identify devices that offer the right balance of performance, value and long-term ownership experience.

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FAQs Why are more people buying MacBooks in 2026? Better value, strong battery life, seamless integration with Apple devices and long-term reliability are attracting a wider range of buyers.

Is the MacBook Air a good choice for most users? Yes, the MacBook Air is suitable for students, professionals and everyday users who need a portable and capable laptop.

Do MacBooks work well with iPhones? Yes, MacBooks can sync photos, messages, files and other content with iPhones, making daily tasks more convenient.

How long can a MacBook typically last? Many users keep their MacBooks for several years thanks to durable hardware and regular software updates.

Is now a good time to buy a MacBook? Current discounts, exchange offers and bank promotions can make this a favourable time to consider upgrading to a MacBook.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.