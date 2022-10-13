Zuckerberg slams Apple, predicts iPhone maker's virtual reality would be 'worse'

Taking a dig at Apple's 'closed' system, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that unlike the upcoming Apple’s virtual reality platform, Meta’s “metaverse is meant to be ‘open’ for all.”

In an interview with The Verge, he remarked that although the closed ecosystem (Apple’s) has won in mobile, but in the next generation of computing, we need to make sure that the open ecosystem wins again.

The tech behemoth's CEO said that in every age of computing, there has been an open ecosystem and a closed ecosystem. Closed ecosystems put a strong emphasis on integration and tight control to produce distinctive experiences and lock in. Although most of that value ends up flowing to the platform over time. As an example to support his claim, he compared Windows and macOS as well as Android with iOS.

In response to a question regarding Apple’s mixed reality headset during the interview, Zuckerberg warned Apple would harm rival VR systems if it exerts the same control over the headset as it does over products like the Mac and iPhone. He said that it’s very conceivable that they will try to obstruct us if they see this rivalry in the future. And further added, it has become rather obvious that their motivations for carrying out the actions are not as selfless as they claim them to be.

Meta has unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset with the aim that people would soon apply it to work and play in the still-mysterious “metaverse.”

He named partners including Microsoft, Autodesk, and Accenture as examples of companies that are creating software for Meta’s open platform.

Zuckerberg previously stated in an interview that he would be open to cooperating with other businesses who are developing VR headsets. He said that we’ll need to figure out exactly how that would operate and expressed the desire to collaborate with organisations like Samsung “at the right time”.

