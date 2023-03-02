Master the mount: How to eliminate an opponent and complete Geralt of Rivia's challenge in Fortnite

Are you ready to complete one of the Geralt of Rivia challenges in Fortnite? If you're looking to eliminate an enemy while mounted, we've got you covered. This task might seem daunting at first, but with the right approach, you'll be able to complete it in no time.

Step 1: Finding a mount

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first step in this challenge is to find a mount to use. Currently, the only options available are Boars and Wolves. However, the spawn rate of these animals has decreased significantly in the current season, making it a bit more challenging to find them.

To increase your chances of finding a mount, turn on the 'Visualize Sound Effects' option in your settings. This feature will show you the direction of any nearby Boars or Wolves.

If you're looking for a Boar, we recommend checking out areas like the orchard near Craggy Cliffs or the woods near Logjam Woodworks. For a Wolf, try looking in the snowy areas near Retail Row or Misty Meadows.

Step 2: Riding Your mount

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once you've found a mount, jump onto its back to start riding it. Keep in mind that your mount makes you quite exposed and noticeable, so be cautious when moving around.

Step 3: Eliminating an opponent

To complete this challenge, you need to eliminate an enemy while mounted. The catch is that you can't jump off your mount to shoot the enemy; you must take them down while still riding.

When you spot an enemy, aim and shoot while still riding your mount. It's best to use a rapid-fire weapon, like an Assault Rifle, as it gives you a better chance of hitting your target before they take you down.

Repeat this process three times to complete the Geralt of Rivia challenge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Fortnite's Ex-Caliber rifle: All you need to know to complete the quest

Completing the Geralt of Rivia challenge in Fortnite requires finding a mount, riding it, and eliminating an enemy while still mounted. While finding a mount might be challenging, the right approach can help you overcome this obstacle. Remember to stay cautious and use a rapid-fire weapon to increase your chances of success.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON