Meet Optimus-Gen 2, Tesla's new humanoid robot that can squat, dance, and boil eggs

Elon Musk's Tesla has unveiled Optimus-Gen 2, the second generation of its Optimus humanoid robot. A video shared by Tesla shows that the company has made numerous improvements to Optimus-Gen 2 since a prototype was showcased earlier this year, at the Tesla AI Day event.

Optimus-Gen 2 (Image courtesy: Tesla Optimus)

“There's a new bot in town. Check this out (until the very end),” Tesla Optimus said on X (formerly Twitter), and shared a video of the machine walking around in a Tesla factory, with the EV maker's Cybertrucks parked around.

Musk, who also owns X, shared the same clip on the social network; ‘Optimus,’ the world's richest person wrote.

All you need to know about Optimus-Gen 2:

(1.) According to Tesla, Optimus-Gen 2 can walk at a pace that is 30% faster than that of the prototype, and is 10 kg lighter than the prototype.

(2.) The machine has faster, brand-new hands with 11-DoF (degree of freedom); the hands, in turn, have tactile sensing on fingers, allowing the humanoid to hold delicate objects, such as eggs, without breaking them.

(3.) The robot also has improved balance, as well as full-body control, and, therefore, can even do squats.

(4.) Some of the other features are: in-house actuators and sensors, an actuated neck with 2-DoF, actuators-integrated electronics and harnessing, foot force torque sensing, articulated toe sections, human foot geometry, etc.

(5.) Optimus-Gen 2 is Tesla's third humanoid robot, the first two being Bumblebee (September 2022) and Optimus-Gen 1 (March 2023).

