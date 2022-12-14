Meta announces new features for Instagram: All you need to know

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Instagram, has announced some features for the photo and video sharing service. While one feature is being rolled out, the others are being tested by the company.

"Whether it's catching up with friends or exploring shared interests, connecting with others is why people come to Instagram. Today, we're introducing several updates to help you feel closer to the people you care about," said Meta on its official blog, on Tuesday.

Here are the details:

Notes: Being rolled out by Meta, Notes has been described by the tech giant as ‘a new way to share your thoughts and see what your friends are up to.’ These are short posts of up to 60 characters (only text and emojis).

To leave a note, users should go to the top of their inbox, select the followers they follow back, and the note will appear on the top of the inbox for 24 hours. Replies to it will comes as direct messages (DMs) to the inbox.

Add Yours nominations: Add Yours was launched last year, for Instagram Stories. Now, an update is being tested for users to invite their friends by tapping ‘pass it on,’ on seeing a prompt that reminds them of those friends.

Candid Stories: Candid will enable users to capture and share what they're doing at that point, as a story. It will be visible only to those who also share their own candid.

A candid can be captured from the stories camera, the multi-author story at the top of the feed, or from the daily notification reminder that begins after the first candid. The daily notifications can be turned off in Settings.

Group Profiles: Any content shared to a Group Profile will only be shared with members of that group and posted only on the Group Profile; this makes the feature a dedicated, shared profile with friends.

To create such a profile, tap + and select Group Profiles.

Collaborative Collections: This will enable people to connect with friends over common interests, by saving posts to a collaborative collection in group, or as DMs. This can be done by saving a post directly from feed, or sharing a post with a friend (as a direct message) and saving it from there.

