Meta announces paid blue verification tick on Facebook and Instagram: Details

Published on Feb 19, 2023 09:32 PM IST

After Twitter Blue, Meta has unveiled its premium subscription for users to get verified. Paid users can get their profile verified with a government id. Along with profile verification, the subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook also gives extra protection against impersonation.

Meta unveils its paid verification service.(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has announced the launch of a premium verification service to offer blue badge on profile. The subscription starts for $11.99 per month on the Web and $14.99 per month on iOS platforms. This week, the service will be made available in Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

Though Meta has yet to release additional information about the service, word of the new subscription service has been spreading for a few days. According to TechDroider, Meta Verified will only be available to verify profiles, not Pages. On Saturday, a screenshot of a purported policy page was shared by Tech portal on Twitter to support the claim. It read, "You can subscribe to Meta Verified to receive a verified badge for your profile… Note: Meta Verified is available to verify profiles only, not Pages. Notable Pages can still apply for a verified badge."

This comes after another social media platform, Twitter has started to charge premium under Twitter Blue subscription which offers blue tick to subscribers. For Indian users the paid service is offered as 650 and 900 per month on website and mobile, respectively.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
facebook inc.
