Meta's Threads, dubbed as Twitter alternative, sees 70 % dip in traffic: Report

Meta's social media app Threads, which had earned a massive popularity upon its launch earlier this month, seems to have run out of steam. The platform has reported a nearly 70 per cent decline in the number of daily active users according to Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm. The Meta-owned app which was tipped as the alternative to Twitter, has daily active users tally of 13 million, down from 44 million on July 7, a Forbes report said. As per Sensor Tower data, its average daily time spent on the app by users is just four minutes, a steep decline from 19 minutes on its launch day. Meta had said Threads hit 100 million sign ups within a week after launch on July 5 this year. At present, Twitter has 200 million active users and the average time spent is 30 minutes. Threads does not have certain features of Twitter like desktop functionality and ability to search for topics instead of users. Over the years, Twitter has been one of the major sources of news and information. On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has gradually drifted from political content and news.Instagram boss Adam Mosseri in a Threads post had said that Meta will not do anything to encourage news and politics.

Meta executives had told Wall Street Journal that they would introduce new features to keep users on the platform.

Twitter overhaul

Twitter's owner Elon Musk has carried out sweeping changes in the platform ever since he took last October. Be it large-scale layoffs or the paid verification plan, Musk's policies have prompted several users to switch to other alternatives.In a latest development, Musk announced that Twitter will have a new logo and ‘will bid adieu’ to the bird. “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”, he said.

