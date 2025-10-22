Meta Ray-Ban AI glasses to soon get a new Google-backed rival from Samsung

Samsung is preparing to enter the smart eyewear market with its own AI-powered glasses, directly challenging the popular Meta Ray-Ban AI Glasses. The South Korean tech giant has confirmed that it is working closely with Google and fashion eyewear brands to develop what could become one of the most advanced wearable AI devices in the coming years. Samsung’s upcoming AI glasses will be based on Android XR, a platform co-developed by Google, Qualcomm, and Samsung.(Debashis Sarkar/ HT photo)

Samsung teams up with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker

In an official statement, Samsung revealed it is collaborating with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, two leading eyewear brands, to design AI glasses that blend style and functionality. The aim is to create fashion-forward smart eyewear that fits seamlessly into everyday life while offering advanced AI capabilities.

Samsung says the project forms part of its wider push into extended reality (XR), with the AI glasses being one of several form factors under development. The company promises an “exceptional customer experience” that combines sleek design with deep AI integration.

Built on Android XR and powered by Google’s Gemini AI

Samsung’s upcoming AI glasses will be based on Android XR, a platform co-developed by Google, Qualcomm, and Samsung. The system is optimised to deliver immersive, intelligent experiences across devices. It also integrates with Gemini, Google’s multimodal AI model, allowing the glasses to understand voice, vision, and contextual data simultaneously.

This level of integration could enable users to access information, navigation, and real-time translation through simple voice or gesture commands, all while maintaining stylish, lightweight frames.

When will Samsung’s AI glasses launch?

Although Samsung has yet to reveal the name or detailed specifications, industry reports suggest that the company could release its first AI glasses without a display in 2026, followed by a full-fledged AR version in 2027.

These devices are expected to compete directly with Meta’s Ray-Ban Glasses and the Ray-Ban Meta Display Glasses, combining Samsung’s hardware expertise with Google’s AI software to create a compelling alternative for tech enthusiasts and fashion-conscious consumers alike.