Meta to launch AI chatbots that emulate personalities, including Lincoln: Report

Mark Zuckerberg-helmed Meta Platforms is reportedly working on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots that exhibit ‘different personalities’ and can have ‘humanlike discussions’ with those using the tech giant. Representational Image

This is according to Financial Times (FT), which noted in its report that the chatbots are likely to be launched as early as next month.

So, what are these chatbots?

According to FT, Meta staffers have dubbed these chatbots as ‘personas’ as these will be in the form of different characters. One of the bots will be based on Abraham Lincoln, while another one, that advises on travel options in the style of a surfer, has been discussed as well.

Purpose of chatbots

As per the FT report, these will provide a new search function and offer recommendations, in addition to being a ‘fun product’ for people to play with.

On the business side, chatbots, in general, may collect vast new amounts of data on users' interests, experts say. In Meta's case, these may help it in reaching out to its target users in a better way, doing so with relevant contents and adverts.

Most of the Menlo Park-based company's $117 billion yearly revenue comes through advertisements, said FT.

Personality-based chatbots in tech companies

Character.ai, a start-up that is valued at $1 billion and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, a US-based venture capital (VC) firm, uses large language models (LLMs) to generate conversations in the style of individuals including, among others, Elon Musk, as well video game character Super Mario.

In February, Snapchat launched the ‘My AI’ feature, an ‘experimental and friendly’ chatbot.

