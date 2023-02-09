Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for US users: Report

Published on Feb 09, 2023 06:04 AM IST

More than 12,000 Facebook users reported errors and about 7,000 incidents were reported for Instagram, according to Downdetector.com.

Reuters | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 12,000 Facebook users reported errors and about 7,000 incidents were reported for Instagram, according to Downdetector.com.

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

