Meta's Threads gets ‘Following’ tab. What is it, how it works?

Threads, the Twitter-like platform developed by Mark Zuckerberg-helmed Meta Platforms, now has a ‘Following’ tab, with this being the second update received by the social media service since being launched earlier this month.

Developed by Meta's Instagram team, Threads was launched on July 5

The feature, like its namesake Twitter counterpart, will allow users to see posts – in chronological order – from the people they follow.

“Threads started rolling out an option for a chronological feed of only people you’re following,” Zuckerberg said, making the announcement on his broadcast channel on Instagram.

What is ‘Following’ tab on Threads?

When Threads arrived on July 5, people had their feeds populated by posts from users and brands (‘For You’ feed), regardless of whether they follow those users and brands or not. Now, ‘Following’ will give them a chronological feed with posts made only by individuals they follow; there will be no ‘suggested’ posts.

Now rebranded as ‘X,’ Twitter also has ‘For You,’ performing the same function as the one on Threads.

Is ‘Following’ available to all?

Though the feature has started to appear on both iOS and Android versions of Threads, it is still not available to all, and is expected to reach more users over the coming days.

How to access ‘Following’?

According to CNET, the platform still has ‘For You’ as default. To make the ‘Following’ tab appear or disappear, therefore, one must tap on the ‘home’ icon on the bottom left or on the service’s logo on the top of the screen.

If the feed does not change even after tapping the icon, you are among those who are yet to receive ‘Following.’

‘Ask and you shall receive’

Interestingly, the feature, which was announced on Tuesday, was launched after a user, on Friday last week, made a ‘request’ for it.

Image courtesy: Mark Zuckerberg/Threads

‘Ask and you shall receive’ was the Meta CEO’s response.

