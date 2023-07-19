Threads, Meta's rival for Twitter, gets major ‘revamp’ on iOS. Check details

Threads, the Meta Platforms-built Twitter-rival that was introduced earlier this month, has already received its first major update, with the development coming at a time when the platform, which became the fastest app to reach the 100 million user-mark (five days after July 5 launch), is experiencing a significant decline in its active user base. Threads by Meta Platforms

The updates are for the Threads app on iOS, and were announced by Cameron Roth, a software engineer at the Meta-owned Instagram, which developed Threads.

What are the updates for Threads app on iOS?

“New @threadsapp iOS updated dropped today! Check out what we’ve been hard at work cooking up,” Roth said in a Threads post.

Cameron Roth's Threads post

According to his post, the social network now has the following features:

(1.) A ‘follow’ tab on the activity feed to check your followers and those you are following.

(2.) ‘Translations’ for posts and replies in a different language.

(3.) Option to subscribe to unsubscribed followers.

(4.) ‘Tappable reposters’ to see who all have reposted a particular thread.

(5.) A ‘replies’ page to keep a better track of the conversations.

In addition to these, improvements have been added for various functionalities. The following additions have been made: activity feed scrolling, loading new posts, checking Instagram followers list from within Threads, and fixes for bugs and crashes.

