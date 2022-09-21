Microsoft Windows 11 gets first major update. Check new features

Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out its first major update for its Windows 11 operating system in over 190 countries starting from today. Launched last year, the latest operating system has been upgraded significantly within the year, offering frequent updates. However, this big Windows 11 2022 Update brings fresh features, apart from the system improvements, like systemwide live captions, voice access to control PCs with your voice and Smart App control for extra security.

The Redmond giant announced the update in a blog post stating, “Our work is never done to ensure Windows evolves and adapts to you. With our first major update to Windows 11, we are taking the next step on our journey.” Stressing on the increasing attachment with the digital system, the blogpost read, “The last few years have brought enduring changes in the ways we live, work and learn, with the PC playing a more critical role in our daily lives.”

The upgraded features

Now with the update, users have got more options to customise the Start menu. Apps folders can be created by drawing apps on top of each other on the Start menu. The users can also resize the pinned area, reducing the visibility of the recommended feed of files which comes below apps on the Start menu.

Taskbar too has got some updates. With the Windows 11 2022 Update, users can drag and drop the taskbar.

The update brings system-wide live captions to auto-generate captions from any form of audio content on Windows 11.

The update has some other accessibility features too. There is the voice access feature which allows you to control the PC and author text using only your own voice. The Windows 11 2022 Update brings Natural Voices for Narrator, which mirrors natural speech more closely, producing more pleasant-sounding audio to help read or browse the web.

The update also creates Snap layouts more accomplished with better touch navigation and the ability to snap various browser tabs in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft is also bringing in Focus sessions and Do Not Disturb to help users reduce distractions.

The update includes new features like Windows Studio Effects to improve video and audio calls, new creator tools, additional gaming features and updates to the Microsoft Store experience.