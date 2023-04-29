Microsoft's Designer tool gets new features: All you need to know

Microsoft has added several new features to Designer, its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool that generates a variety of designs with ‘minimal effort,’ and was launched in October last year. Microsoft launched Designer in October last year

Here are the details:

Get images with just your voice: Users simply need to describe what they want. They will get ‘one-of-a-kind’ images, that too with accompanying text and visuals, as well as design suggestions to meet their needs.

Write text to accompany designs: For quick copy suggestions, including headlines and short texts, people must type a phrase that they think captures their thoughts. Additionally, Designer will offer suggestions to match with the design.

Customise, resize designs: Acting on customer feedback, said Microsoft, it has also made updates to help customise and resize designs more easily. Now, users can change the original design canvas size to a different size, while at the same time, designs elements will shift automatically for a seamless fitting.

Posts can now be resized to up to 20 different social media layout sizes across platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more.

Make designs stand out: For this, people can now create animated visuals on Designer.

Designer on Edge

Also, Microsoft has integrated Designer in the tech giant's in-house web browser, Edge, which means Edge is the first and only browser to have an integrated, AI-powered graphic design app.

Here, you can find the AI-driven tool on the Edge sidebar, and access it by clicking on the Designer icon.

Upcoming features

In the near future, according to Microsoft, more features will be added to the Designer app: Fill, expand background, erase, and replace background.

