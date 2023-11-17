Microsoft’s Notion competitor is here: Know all about Loop productivity app

Microsoft has formally introduced Loop, its productivity and collaboration app, an alternative to Notion. It has two versions— web version for commercial customers and app version for consumer customers. Microsoft Loop(Microsoft )

What is Microsoft Loop?

Microsoft Loop introduces a co-creation experience, bringing together teams, content, and tasks across tools and devices. It features a canvas and portable components for easy movement and synchronisation, enabling teams to think, plan, and create together.

Microsoft’s AI-powered Copilot assistant is also available within Loop.

Microsoft Loop comprises of three components:

1.Loop Components: These portable content pieces synchronise across various platforms, ensuring real-time collaboration. Whether you're working on a Loop page, in a chat, email, meeting, or document, components such as lists and tables facilitate collaboration, Microsoft says.

2.Loop Pages: Nested within the Loop app, Loop pages act as canvases for bringing together people, components, links, tasks, and data. These pages can expand and can be shared across Microsoft 365 apps as links or embedded as Loop components.

3. Loop Workspaces: These shared spaces provide teams with an organised view of project details, simplifying progress tracking and enabling easy catch-up on contributions toward shared goals.

How to use Loop?

You can use the Loop app on the web, iOS, and Android.

Loop components are currently compatible with applications such as Teams, Outlook, Word for the web, and Whiteboard.

Is Microsoft Loop free?

The Microsoft Loop app is currently accessible at no charge for personal Microsoft Accounts during the Public Preview phase. However, there are specific quantitative limits on Loop workspace usage for personal Microsoft accounts.

Workspace Size: up to 5 GB

Workspaces created by one user: limited to 5 workspaces

Number of members in a workspace: capped at 50 members

