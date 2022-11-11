Missed a WhatsApp call? This will tell you if 'Do Not Disturb' mode was active on your phone

Often, do you enable the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode on your smartphone, forget to disable, and, therefore, end up missing a WhatsApp call? According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned company has released for certain beta testers, a feature which tells users if they missed as the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode was active on their device when the call was made.

“WhatsApp is releasing the Do Not Disturb mode support for missed calls, to some beta testers!” tweeted WABetaInfo.

The website shared a screenshot to show how the feature works:

Image courtesy: WABetaInfo

As seen in the screenshot, ‘Silenced by Do Not Disturb’ message shows for video or audio calls you missed due to the mode. To check if this application programming interface (API) has been enabled on your smartphone, ask someone to give you a missed call on the messaging platform. If you see the label ‘Silenced by Do Not Disturb,’ it means that the option has been activated on your WhatsApp account.

How to activate ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode?

For iPhone, go to ‘Settings' and then ‘Focus.’ Now, tap ‘Do Not Disturb’; under ‘Turn on Automatically,’ you can decide when to enable the mode automatically.

Meanwhile, for Android, go to ‘Settings’ followed by ‘Sound and Vibration.’ Next, tap ‘Do Not Disturb’ and ‘Turn on now’ (on top of the screen).

