Missed Apple's ‘Scary Fast’ event? These new products announced
The event was on an online affair and took place on the evening before Halloween, and hence the ‘Scary Fast’ tagline.
Apple, at its highly-anticipated ‘Scary Fast’ launch event on Monday, unveiled new M3 chips, a new MacBook Pro, and a new iMac. An online affair, the show had created a lot of intrigue amongst tech enthusiasts due to its unusual start time, as well as the tagline – it was held on the evening before Halloween.
New M3 chips
The M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max are all made with the thinner 3-nanometer wiring, allowing for a better performance and an improved battery life (22 hours). As per Apple, these are the ‘first personal computer chips’ made using the 3-nanometer process.
The chips come with an updated GPU that supports ray tracing, mesh shading, and Dynamic Caching (a feature that optimises the amount of memory these devices use while performing a task). Aditionally, these come with unified memory of up to 128 GB, a 40-core GPU, and a 60-core CPU.
New MacBook Pro
To be available in 14 and 16-inch models, it will feature the the new M3 chips as processors. Available for pre-order right away, these have starting prices of $1599 (14-inch MacBook Pro) and $2499 (16-inch MacBook Pro) and will be available starting November 7.
Features include a Mini LED display, a 1080p camera, a 6-speaker sound system, 22 hours of battery life, and RAM of up to 128 GB. The company has also introduced a new ‘Space Black’ colour scheme.
New iMac
Completing the troika of announcements was this 24-inch iMac, equipped with the faster M3 chips. It has features such as a 4.5K Retina display with more than 1 billion colours, support for Wi-Fi 6E, a 1080p webcam, up to 24 GB of unified memory, etc.
As many as seven colour options (blue, green, pink, purple, orange, silver, and yellow) are available. It has a starting price of $1299 and pre-orders can already be made, with the sale beginning on November 7.