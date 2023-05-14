Mobile tracking system CEIR set for pan-India launch: All you need to know

CEIR system, which allows people to block and track their lost or stolen mobile phones, is set for pan-India launch, and the Union government will roll it out across the country in the coming week, according to PTI.

CEIR portal homepage (Image courtesy: ceir.gov.in)

“The system is ready for pan-India deployment and is scheduled for launch on May 17,” a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) official told PTI.

Rajkumar Upadhyay, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Project Board, at the Centre for Development of Telematics (CDoT), a technology development body, confirmed CEIR was ready for a pan-India deployment. Chaudhary, however, did not give any specific date, saying it will be deployed ‘in this quarter.’

What is CEIR?

CEIR aims to ease the reporting of stolen and lost mobile phones, and block such devices from being used, across the country. Also, citizens can check the status of their request to block a lost/stolen phone, and they can also unblock the device, once it has been found.

How will the system work?

In recent days, CDoT, an autonomous telecom research and development (R&D) centre of the DoT, Government of India, has been running a pilot of the CEIR system in telecom circles such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and the North-East. To the system, CDoT added features to check the use of cloned mobile phones, doing so for all telecom operators.

Then, to check the entry of any unauthorised device on their network, operators will have the list of approved IMEI numbers. This is because the Centre has made it mandatory to disclose IMEI – a 15-digit unique numeric identifier – of mobile phones before these are sold.

Finally, with the help of CEIR system, operators will use this IMEI information to track the lost or stolen device.

