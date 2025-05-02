Mobile under 30,000: Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro - Which is better?

If you're in the market for a phone that costs around ₹30,000, there have been two major recent launches: the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Nothing Phone 3a Pro (left), Motorola Edge 60 Pro (right).(Motorola, Nothing)

Both of these phones are priced at ₹29,999 in India and are quite evenly matched. If you're unsure which one to choose, here’s a detailed comparison of their specifications, helping you make an informed decision.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Performance, Battery, and More

Starting with performance, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There's also a more affordable 8GB RAM variant available.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro, on the other hand, features the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chip, also with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard in India.

In terms of battery, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro gets a a 5,000mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro offers a larger 6,000mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 15W wireless charging. In this regard, Motorola takes the clear lead.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Camera

Nothing Phone 3a Pro sports a 50MP main wide camera, a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view. It supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro gets a 50MP main wide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

From our testing, Nothing Phone 3a Pro has a versatile camera system. Colours are natural, the highlight roll-off is well-handled, and the telephoto lens is a significant addition. It supports up to 6x lossless zoom and offers a telephoto macro mode, a feature typically found in premium smartphones.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Display And Build

Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, approximately 387 pixels per inch, and peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED display, with a higher pixel density of 444 PPI, also supporting 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, which makes it clearly brighter on paper.

As for design, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro introduces a glass back, a step up from the previous Nothing Phone 2a, though the frame remains plastic. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and retains Nothing’s signature Glyph Interface with three customisable LED zones on the back.

In contrast, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro offers IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. It features a curved front display, a vegan leather back, and comes in Pantone-certified colours: Sparkling Grape, Dazzling Blue, and Shadow.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is available in two shades: black and grey.

