Modern tablets have come a long way, and some can now replace your laptop

Modern tablets are now launching with massive displays, with more than 12-inch screens becoming quite common. I recently tried replacing my work laptop with a tablet and found that, while it cannot completely replace your work laptop, it definitely has its own advantages. And if your work usage matches what a tablet is capable of, it can easily replace your work laptop.

A laptop isn't the only way to get work done anymore.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Here, I have put together a quick list of the latest tablets with large displays that can easily replace your laptop for most tasks. The best part is that the Amazon Prime Day Sale is live now, so you can grab your favourite tablet at a massive discount during this time.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a premium mid-range tablet designed for productivity, creativity and entertainment. Its large 12.4-inch display, bundled S Pen and IP68-rated build make it suitable for students, professionals and creators. With 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, expandable memory and Samsung's polished software experience, it offers reliable performance for note-taking, multitasking, streaming and everyday work while remaining durable enough for travel.

Specifications Display 12.4 inches Processor Exynos 1380 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB (Expandable) Battery 10,090mAh

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The OnePlus Pad 4 targets power users looking for flagship performance in a premium Android tablet. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, a sharp 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display and eight speakers, it delivers an immersive multimedia and gaming experience. Its massive 13,380mAh battery, AI features and PC-level productivity tools also make it an excellent choice for work, content creation and multitasking. You cab grab this tablet at huge discount during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 13.2 inches Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 13,380mAh

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro combines strong performance with productivity-focused features at an attractive price. It includes a bundled Pen Plus, a smooth 12.7-inch 3K 144Hz display and the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset for efficient multitasking. AI features, quad JBL speakers, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and a large battery make it well suited for entertainment, digital art, studying and professional workloads.

Specifications Display 12.7 inches Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 10,200mAh

The Brave Ark Android Tablet is built for users who want flagship hardware and accessories in one package. It ships with both a stylus and Bluetooth keyboard, making it ideal for productivity. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, it also offers a large 12.95-inch 2.8K 144Hz display, eight speakers and an enormous 14,550mAh battery for extended work and entertainment sessions. Prime day will bring down the price of this tablet even more using supported credit card.

Specifications Display 12.95 inches Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 14,550mAh

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a flagship Android tablet designed for professionals and creators. It bundles both a pen and keyboard while offering a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, generous 16GB RAM and a vibrant 12.7-inch 3K 144Hz display. USB 3.0 with DisplayPort output, AI features and premium build quality help transform it into a capable laptop alternative for demanding users.

Specifications Display 12.7 inches Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 16GB Storage 256GB Battery 10,200mAh

The OnePlus Pad 2 delivers flagship-level performance in a sleek and lightweight design. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it features a 12.1-inch 3K 144Hz display, AI features and six speakers for immersive entertainment. With 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 9,610mAh battery, it comfortably handles gaming, productivity, content creation and everyday multitasking.

Specifications Display 12.1 inches Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 9,610mAh

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display edition focuses on comfortable viewing with its anti-glare and anti-reflective screen. It combines a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor with a sharp 11.2-inch 3.2K display supporting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. HyperOS 2, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage provide a smooth software experience, making it a strong option for entertainment, studying and everyday productivity. Buy this affordable tablet at even better price during the Amazon sale.

Specifications Display 11.2 inches Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 8,850mAh

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a versatile tablet that balances entertainment, productivity and connectivity. Its 12.1-inch 2.8K 120Hz display, Dolby Vision support and quad speakers deliver an enjoyable viewing experience, while AI features and 5G connectivity add flexibility on the move. Backed by a 10,050mAh battery, it is well suited for students, professionals and frequent travellers.

Specifications Display 12.1 inches Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 10,050mAh

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is a flagship tablet offering premium performance in a slim metal body. It features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, an 11.2-inch 3.2K display, HyperAI features and Wi-Fi 7 for fast connectivity. With 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 9,200mAh battery, it is designed for gaming, creative work, streaming and demanding multitasking. Prime Day sale is the best chance to get this tablet at even better price tag.

Specifications Display 11.2 inches Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 9,200mAh

The OnePlus Pad 3 is OnePlus' flagship tablet, built around the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for exceptional performance. Its expansive 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display, eight-speaker setup and AI-powered features create an outstanding entertainment and productivity experience. Combined with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a large 12,140mAh battery, it is ideal for professionals, gamers and content creators alike.

Specifications Display 13.2 inches Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 12,140mAh

Factors to consider when buying a tablet instead of a laptop

Performance: Choose a processor that can comfortably handle multitasking and productivity apps.

Keyboard support: A keyboard case can transform a tablet into a capable work device.

Display: A larger, high-resolution display improves productivity and media consumption.

Battery life: Look for all-day battery performance if you work or study on the move.

Software features: Desktop modes, multitasking and stylus support can make a big difference.

Top 3 features of best tablets

Tablet Display Processor Battery Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 12.4-inch Exynos 1380 10,090mAh OnePlus Pad 4 13.2-inch Snapdragon 8 Elite 13,380mAh Lenovo Idea Tab Pro 12.7-inch MediaTek Dimensity 8300 10,200mAh Brave Ark Android Tablet 12.95-inch Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 14,550mAh Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus 12.7-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 10,200mAh OnePlus Pad 2 12.1-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 9,610mAh Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display 11.2-inch Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 8,850mAh OnePlus Pad Go 2 12.1-inch MediaTek Dimensity 8350 10,050mAh Xiaomi Pad 8 11.2-inch Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 9,200mAh OnePlus Pad 3 13.2-inch Snapdragon 8 Elite 12,140mAh

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FAQs Can a tablet really replace a laptop? Yes, for web browsing, office work, studying, note-taking and entertainment, many modern tablets can comfortably replace a laptop.

Is Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 a good time to buy a tablet? Yes, the sale is live with discounts, bank offers and exchange deals across several popular tablet brands.

Do I need a keyboard with a tablet? If you plan to work or study regularly, a keyboard accessory makes a tablet much more productive.

Which screen size is best for productivity? A 11-inch to 13-inch tablet generally offers the best balance between portability and workspace.

Are tablets better than laptops for travel? In many cases, yes. Tablets are lighter, easier to carry and often deliver longer battery life than traditional laptops.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.