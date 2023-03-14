Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Modi meets Nokia CEO, discusses India's strides in building next-gen digi infra

technology
Published on Mar 14, 2023 07:01 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a "fruitful meeting" with Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark during which they discussed India's strides in building next-generation digital infrastructure.

PM Modi meets Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark
PTI |

In a tweet, Lundmark said it was a privilege to meet Prime Minister Modi and discuss how Nokia is contributing to India's 5G journey and next phase of digital transformation, and also how the firm intends to support India's 6G ambitions.

Tagging the Nokia CEO's tweet, Modi said, "A fruitful meeting with Mr @PekkaLundmark in which we discussed aspects relating to technology and leveraging it for the welfare of society."

"We also discussed India's strides in building next generation digital infrastructure," the prime minister said on Twitter.

