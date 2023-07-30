Moto G14 to be launched on August 1. Check features, specifications
The Moto G14 smartphone is available in two colour options of steel grey and sky blue for customers
Mobile phone giant Motorola is set to unveil its MotoG14 on August 1. The company has been teasing its smartphone on social media in the run-up to the launch. The smartphone is available in two colour options of steel grey and sky blue for customers on e-commerce platform Flipkart. “Be prepared to make a statement like never before with the #motog14. Its super premium acrylic glass design that is 7.99mm slim and 177g light are bound to enchant everyone. Launching on August 1st, available on @flipkart, http://motorola.in, and leading retail stores”, Motorola India tweeted. “Experience 'hatke' entertainment & style with #motog14. Stand out with its 6.5” FHD+ Display & clear audio from Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®. Its stylish look will keep your eyes glued to it. Launching August 1st on @flipkart , http://motorola.in & leading retail stores”, the company added.Specifications6.5" FHD+Display5000mAH battery with 20W Turbo Power chargingStereo Speakers with Dolby AtmosUNISCO T616 Octa-Core Processor with 4GB RAM128 GB UFS 2.2 StorageLatest Android 13. Assured upgrade to Android 1450 MP Quad Pixel Camera SystemIP52 Water-repellent designSide Fingerprint Sensor & Face RecognitionDual SIM+Expandable 1TB Card SlotThe pre-bookings for the smartphone will begin from 12 pm on August 1. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, MotoG14 will be priced between ₹10,000-11,000.
Moto G13 prices reduced
Days before Moto G14 launch, the price of its predecessor G13 has been reduced by ₹4,000 on Flipkart. The smartphone is now being sold at ₹9,999 instead of the previous price of ₹13,999. There is also a five per cent cashback for Axis Bank card customers. Talking about specifications, Moto G13 has a storage of 4GB RAM and 128 GB ROM which is expandable up to 1TB. It has a 16.51 cm HD+ Display. It has a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP primary camera system and 8 MP front camera. It has a 5000 mAh battery and is powered by a Helio G85 processor. It has a one year warranty on handset and six months on accessories.