Motorola launches Moto G84 5G in India, priced at 19,999

Motorola on Friday launched the G84 5G smartphone in India. The G84 5G will go on sale on September 8, and will be available for purchase from 12pm on the day. Moto G84 5G (Image courtesy: Motorola)

The device is being offered as a sole 12GB + 256GB variant.

Price

Motorola has priced G84 5G at ₹19,999. You can, however, save ₹1,000, doing so through ICICI Bank credit cards, or by availing a Flipkart exchange offer.

Colours

The company is giving as many as three colour choices: Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue (with 3d acrylic glass finish) and Viva Magenta. Both Marshmallow Blue and Viva Magenta feature a sleek vegan leather finish.

Specifications

(1.) 6.55-inch full HD+ pOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as a peak brightness level of 1300 nits.

(2.) Powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC processor; the in-built processor is coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

(3.) Pre-installed with Android 13; the manufacturer is promising one full year of Android updates, along with security patches for three years.

(4.) Provided power by a 3300 mah battery with support to wired fast charging.

(5.) A 16 MP front camera is there for selfies and video calls; on the rear, there is a dual camera unit of 50 MP primary sensor, and a second, 8 MP sensor.

