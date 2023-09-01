News / Technology / Motorola launches Moto G84 5G in India, priced at 19,999

Motorola launches Moto G84 5G in India, priced at 19,999

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 01, 2023 05:05 PM IST

The device will go on sale at 12pm on September 8.

Motorola on Friday launched the G84 5G smartphone in India. The G84 5G will go on sale on September 8, and will be available for purchase from 12pm on the day.

Moto G84 5G (Image courtesy: Motorola)
Moto G84 5G (Image courtesy: Motorola)

The device is being offered as a sole 12GB + 256GB variant.

Price

Motorola has priced G84 5G at 19,999. You can, however, save 1,000, doing so through ICICI Bank credit cards, or by availing a Flipkart exchange offer.

Colours

The company is giving as many as three colour choices: Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue (with 3d acrylic glass finish) and Viva Magenta. Both Marshmallow Blue and Viva Magenta feature a sleek vegan leather finish.

Specifications

(1.) 6.55-inch full HD+ pOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as a peak brightness level of 1300 nits.

(2.) Powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC processor; the in-built processor is coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

(3.) Pre-installed with Android 13; the manufacturer is promising one full year of Android updates, along with security patches for three years.

(4.) Provided power by a 3300 mah battery with support to wired fast charging.

(5.) A 16 MP front camera is there for selfies and video calls; on the rear, there is a dual camera unit of 50 MP primary sensor, and a second, 8 MP sensor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out