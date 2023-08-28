Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) brings job-hiring feature: All you need to know

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 28, 2023 05:04 PM IST

‘XHiring’ will enable companies with ‘Verified Organizations’ status to post vacancies on their respective handles on X.

Elon Musk-owned X, the social media giant formerly called Twitter, has introduced a new ‘XHiring’ feature, enabling Verified Organizations to post job listings on their respective handles on the platform.

X Hiring Beta (Image courtesy: twitter.com/@XHiring)

“Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta – exclusively for Verified Organizations. Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today,” announced the tech giant on Saturday, unveiling the feature's X account.

XHiring: Features

(1.) According to CNBCTV18, the tool allows companies to use the supported Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) or an XML feed, to import the job data to XHiring.

(2.) To use the feature, companies that hold ‘Verified Organizations’ status on the social network, must pay a monthly fee of $1000 (approx. 82,000).

(3.) As per Business Today, the vacancies will be listed on the X profiles of the respective firms; candidates will be able to search these via keyword, location, and other criteria.

(4.) Candidates can apply for these roles directly on the platform; if successful, they will be contacted by the employers through the former Twitter.

(5.) The tool is currently in its beta version; this means that it will be tested outside of the organisation with a limited number of users for feedback. A general release, therefore, will take place later.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

