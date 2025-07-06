Myntra launches Glamstream: A shoppable video platform inside its app- Explained

Myntra has rolled out a new content-commerce feature called Glamstream, offering users a video-led shopping experience directly from the app. It brings together over 500 hours of shoppable content across music, travel, wedding vlogs, beauty tutorials, podcasts and more — all tied to Myntra’s product catalogue. Myntra’s Glamstream brings 500+ hours of shoppable content featuring Bollywood stars, influencers and everyday creators.

The new platform is part of Myntra’s strategy to turn inspiration into instant shopping. Shoppers can view content featuring over 100 familiar faces from Bollywood, OTT and social media including Badshah, Tabu, Zeenat Aman, Raveena Tandon, Vijay Deverakonda, Tamannaah Bhatia, Malaika Arora and Khushi Kapoor, among others.

Each video includes clickable product tags, allowing users to view item details and add to cart in just a couple of taps.

Glamstream isn’t just about celebrities. It also features user-generated videos through Ultimate Glam Clan (UGC) — Myntra’s creator community that now has over 1 million registered shopper-creators and 4.5 billion content views since its launch in August 2024.

This mix of celeb-driven content and creator-led storytelling forms the base of Myntra’s new content-to-commerce model. All content lives inside the Myntra app and can be accessed through a floating action button on the homepage.

Shopping through video, not search

Unlike typical online shopping, Glamstream flips the process. Instead of searching for products, users discover them inside bite-sized, binge-worthy content. The app’s tech supports real-time product tagging and quick checkout without leaving the video experience.

According to Myntra, this approach is aimed at Gen Z and young shoppers who prefer social feeds and real-life reviews over polished catalogues.

The company plans to expand Glamstream with features like AI-based personalised product suggestions, creator storefronts, and new formats that merge entertainment with shopping.

India’s creator economy is already influencing over $300 billion in spending annually, and could cross $1 trillion in the next few years, according to BCG. Myntra says Glamstream will continue to evolve as a destination where content and commerce go hand in hand.