Naina Redhu, 'first Indian' on Twitter, declares she won't pay for blue tick.

Naina Redhu, who claims to be the first Indian Twitter user (a claim we could not verify independently), has recently opened up on the current tussle going on after Elon Musk has taken over the ownership of the micro-blogging site. In an interview with ANI, she shares her opinion about the platform’s evolution and how formerly it was a close-knit community where one could talk openly.

When Twitter was still known as TWTR, Naina Redhu started using it. In the days of Orkut and blogging, she received an email from TWTTR (the project’s code name) in 2006 inviting her to join a new platform. Even prior to the formal debut of the platform, she signed up and became the first Indian to use Twitter.

Redhu, who has posted around 1,75,000 tweets to date, is a hotel employee in Jaisalmer presently.

She talked about her experience of being the only Indian on Twitter, “At that time there was no one from India and whatever chats I had seen most of them were from Twitter employees or their friends. They used to message each other. Back then I was working in Mumbai and I used to feel what can I even talk to them about. This was a reason why initially I did not use Twitter for about one and a half years because I thought it was just another platform.”

On blue tick

She is an active Twitter user and her profile is also verified, having the blue tick. When asked if she would pay for the blue tick subscription, Naina responded, “Currently, there is no clarity regarding what the money is being charged for. Whether the meaning of the blue tick will remain the same as it is now or will it change? Only once there is some clarity regarding this, then only will I be able to make a decision.”

“It’s a private company and the reason they started giving the blue tick to users was to verify that it’s the real account of a public figure. And if I have not paid for this in the past 16 years then why should I now,” she further adds.

Naina also stresses that since having a blue tick is not always necessary, there will not be any impact because of the removal of the verification mark. The general population won’t be affected either since those who need it and can afford it, will just buy it, she says. However, she believes those who are self-employed, such as journalists, who have limited financial resources, may be affected.

On Twitter's evolution

It has been nearly two decades since Naina first joined the microblogging site. During this time, the world and Twitter have undergone several changes.

“A lot has changed. Earlier, it was a close-knit community and you could talk to people openly. We used to talk about our daily lives and what has been new. It was not about who is reading our tweets. Now, I feel people think a lot before posting on Twitter and my usage of the platform has reduced significantly. Whenever I use it, it’s for work,” says Naina.

