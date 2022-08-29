NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch called off

After the RS-25 engines the hydrogen team was been requested to come up with a fresh strategy to address the problem as the troubleshooting method did not work.

The hydrogen crew debated possibilities with the launch director as the countdown clock is on hold at T-40 minutes. T-time is used during a launch for particular tasks that must be finished before the rest of the launch can proceed.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is all prepared to launch its most potent unmanned rocket to orbit the moon, today on August 29. The Artemis I mission aims to put the rocket in deep-space orbit before turning to Earth after over 42 days to start the new expedition of human exploration on the moon.

When will the rocket be launched for the moon exploration ?

The Artemis 1 mission’s spacecraft will blast off from Kennedy Space Center in the scheduled launch window set to open for two hours at 8:33 am EDT (6:03 pm as per Indian time). NASA has affirmed of going with schedule as it says that despite chances for rain showers increasing toward the later part of the launch window, the weather is 80% favourable for launch.

In the latest updates, the Artemis I Mission Management Team, after giving the approval to proceed toward tanking operations, has gone for a weather hold on tanking operations (fuelling the rocket) for the Artemis 1 SLS moon rocket because of a lightning risk near the launch pad.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that lightning rods at the launch site were struck during a storm. However, then launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson hoped to attempt launch at 8:33 a.m. EDT, even after a delay in the start of tanking by up to 2 hours.

Where to watch the live stream?

Audiences do not have to ponder here and there to witness the historic moment, as they can view it here itself on this page. The livestream on NASA TV, NASA’s official YouTube page, is provided below in the window below to watch.

Alternatively, you can also watch the livestream on the NASA app, or through the agency’s website you can watch NASA TV.

Jack Black, Chris Evans, and Keke Palmer will all make special cameos during the launch’s live broadcast. The American national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” will also be performed in a special performance by Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock. Additionally, the Philadelphia Orchestra will perform “America the Beautiful” under Yannick Nézet-Séguin, along with the cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

