Navratri 2022: Now, you can greet each other on WhatsApp through Android

Festive fervour has gripped several parts of India with the commencement of Navratri. The nine-day-long festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars began on Monday i.e September 26 and will end on October 5.

The festival is celebrated to worship the goddess and her nine avatars. Navratri means nine nights in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year. Only two of them, Chaitra Navaratri and Shardiya Navaratri saw widespread celebrations, as they coincide with the beginnings of the seasons.Like other festivals and occasions, you can greet each other on Navratri through stickers on WhatsApp. With the advent of technology, most of the conversations during festivals are taking place on WhatsApp and other platforms. Here's a stepwise guide on how to send Navratri stickers on WhatsApp. Navratri has started and it is the beginning for the festive season ahead. Like other festivals and occasions, users on WhatsApp like to share or greet each other using stickers. Conversations have become much easier with the advent of technology. Earlier, users preferred texting and calling. It has been replaced by sending WhatsApp stickers and texting.

Here is a guide on sending WhatsApp Navratri stickers on your Android phone. STEP 1: Go to the Google Play Store and search for Happy Navratri WhatsApp stickers. STEP 2: Now, download the sticker plan according to your choice. STEP 3: You need to open the sticker pack and tap on ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option. STEP 4: Now, launch the WhatsApp app and select the contact you want to send the sticker.STEP 5: Now, open the emoji icon and tap on the stickers section. Browse the sticker pack added earlier and select any one of your choice.

