Need more battery life? These premium power banks are built for heavy users

Smartphones, tablets and laptops have become essential tools for work, payments, navigation and communication. Yet battery technology has not kept pace with the growing demands of 5G connectivity, video streaming, AI-powered apps and mobile gaming. For many users, a dead battery is no longer a minor inconvenience, it can interrupt work, travel plans and even access to important services.

Check out these premium power banks to keep your devices running.

This is where a power bank becomes more than an accessory. A reliable portable charger can keep multiple devices running throughout the day, whether you're commuting, travelling or working remotely. Capacity, charging speed, port selection and safety features are among the key factors buyers should evaluate before making a purchase.

Here are six premium power banks available on Amazon that offer a mix of capacity, fast charging and multi-device support.

The DailyObjects Loop Universal power bank is designed for users who prefer wireless charging. It supports MagSafe-compatible devices and uses Qi2-certified technology to deliver up to 15W wireless charging. The built-in magnetic alignment helps keep compatible smartphones securely attached during charging.

The device also includes an integrated stand, allowing users to place their phone upright while charging. Its aluminium construction adds durability without making it difficult to carry during travel.

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Spigen's 20,000mAh power bank focuses on versatility. It features two USB-C ports supporting PD 3.0 and PPS charging, along with a USB-A port that supports Quick Charge 3.0.

Users can charge up to three devices simultaneously, making it suitable for people carrying multiple gadgets. LED indicators provide battery status updates, while built-in protection systems help prevent overheating, overcharging and short circuits.

For users seeking higher battery capacity, the boAt 27,000mAh power bank offers extended backup. It supports both Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0 protocols, enabling faster charging for compatible devices.

The unit includes four output ports, including USB Type-A and Type-C options, making it useful for charging multiple devices during long trips or power outages.

The Callmate power bank stands out for one reason: capacity. With a 100,000mAh battery, it is designed for users who need extended power access away from charging points.

It includes seven output ports and supports Type-C, Lightning and Micro-USB connectivity. While the large battery increases its weight, the device can serve users during outdoor trips, field work or emergency situations where power access is limited.

Duracell combines portability with fast charging in its DU030 power bank. Despite housing a 20,000mAh battery, the device maintains a slim profile. It supports 22.5W Power Delivery charging and can charge up to three devices simultaneously through its USB-C and USB-A ports. An automatic device detection feature helps optimise power delivery based on the connected gadget.

Samsung's 20,000mAh power bank is aimed at users who need faster charging speeds. With support for up to 45W output, it can charge compatible smartphones, tablets and select USB-C laptops more quickly than standard power banks. The device features three USB-C ports and includes multiple safety layers to protect connected devices from voltage and current fluctuations.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Premium Power Bank

1. Battery Capacity

Choose a power bank based on your usage. A 10,000mAh model can charge most smartphones one to two times, while a 20,000mAh or higher-capacity power bank is better suited for frequent travellers, professionals and users carrying multiple devices.

2. Charging Speed

Look for support for fast-charging standards such as Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge (QC). Higher wattage output, such as 22.5W, 30W or 45W, can reduce charging time for compatible smartphones, tablets and laptops.

3. Number and Type of Ports

If you carry multiple devices, select a power bank with more than one output port. USB-C ports are becoming the standard, but USB-A ports remain useful for older devices and accessories.

4. Safety Features

A reliable power bank should include protection against overcharging, overheating, short circuits and voltage fluctuations. These features help safeguard both the power bank and connected devices.

5. Size and Portability

Higher-capacity power banks generally weigh more and occupy additional space. Consider whether you need a compact model for daily commuting or a larger battery pack for extended travel and outdoor use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.