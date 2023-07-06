Elevate your Netflix experience: 5 must-try tricks for enhanced entertainment

Unleash the full potential of your Netflix streaming experience with 5 must-try features. From personalized recommendations to efficient data usage, take your entertainment journey to new heights. (ALSO READ: 6 reasons why Netflix's One Piece live adaptation could fail miserably)

1) Get personalised recommendations

Get personalised recommendations on Netflix as you watch movies and shows. The more you rate with ‘Thumbs’ Up or ‘Thumbs Down’, the better it understands your preferences and suggests similar content.

Additionally, Netflix also provides the option of ‘Double Thumbs Up’ to fine-tune your recommendations even further, helping you get more specific recommendations based on what you love.

You can also create a curated list of movies and series you want to watch in the future by adding them to 'My List'. Netflix learns from your list to provide more tailored recommendations based on your preferences.

2) Utilize the search bar efficiently

The search bar on the homepage works well to sort and identify content according to your demands. For example, typing in “Netflix” will locate Netflix Original titles.

Additionally, you can also visit Browse by Languages on the web to search TV shows and movies by specific subtitle and audio languages as per your preference.

3) Remove or hide titles from your profile

If you don’t want others to know your viewing habits, you can selectively delete or hide shows and movies in your Netflix viewing history.

You can also get rid of titles in your “continue watching” row by simply hovering over the thumbnail and click the “X” to remove it.

4) Control your data usage (Mobile Hack)

The Netflix mobile app lets you choose your Cellular Data Usage setting—Wi-Fi Only, Low, Medium, High, and Unlimited.

Wi-Fi Only keeps you from streaming when you’re not connected to a Wi-Fi network.

5) Know all the computer shortcuts

These five keyboard shortcuts will help you navigate Netflix like a pro.

· F will give you full screen; Esc will take you out of it

· PgDn pauses, PgUp will play

· The spacebar will also pause and play

· Shift + Right Arrow will fast forward; Shift + Left Arrow will rewind

· M will toggle your mute button, depending on your computer

· S will Skip Intro

