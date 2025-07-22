New AI feature in WhatsApp may offer Quick Recap feature of your unread messages

WhatsApp could soon introduce a new feature called Quick Recap that helps users summarise unread messages from multiple chats. It aims to make catching up on missed messages quicker by offering a short overview of recent activity in up to five selected chats. WhatsApp may soon summarise your chats with new Quick Recap feature(Pexels)

The feature was found in WhatsApp’s Android beta version 2.25.21.12 and is still being tested. Unlike earlier features which summarised just one chat at a time, this tool will allow users to select several conversations at once. Once selected, users will be able to tap a new icon labelled Quick Recap to generate summaries of unread messages in those threads.

How whatsapp plans to keep your data private?

The highlight of Quick Recap lies in its secure and private processing method. WhatsApp will use Meta’s Private Processing technology to generate summaries safely. This means even Meta or WhatsApp will not be able to read the messages or the summaries. Everything is managed inside a privacy focused space, and data remains fully encrypted.

Quick Recap will not summarise chats that fall under Advanced Privacy settings, showing WhatsApp’s commitment to respecting user preferences. Moreover, the feature will be disabled by default. If users want to use it, they will need to activate it manually from the settings menu.

This update builds on WhatsApp’s earlier message summaries, which were limited to individual chats. Now, with Quick Recap, users can see summaries for multiple chats together, saving them the hassle of opening each chat one by one.

The feature is still not available to everyone, and there is no confirmed launch date yet. However, it is expected to reach more users with upcoming app updates. Once it does, it will likely become a useful tool for those juggling multiple conversations every day.

WhatsApp’s approach shows a strong focus on both usability and privacy. With features like Quick Recap, the app continues to evolve while ensuring that users stay in control of their information. The coming weeks may bring further updates as testing progresses.