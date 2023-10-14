New leak claims Australian Govt. rating for GTA VI – genuine or hoax?

A new leak has surfaced online that claims to show the rating of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI) by the Australian government.

GTA 6 leaks delivers daily dose of enticement to the gamers(Rockstar Games)

The game, potentially titled ‘Grand Theft Auto VI,’ seems to have received an MA15+ rating on the official website of the Australian Classification Board.

The website also shows that the game’s production company is 'Rockstar Games.' This has led some fans to think that the leak might be genuine and that an official announcement could be coming soon.

However, others are skeptical and think that the leak is fake. Let’s examine the leaked ratings of GTA 6 that have recently appeared online.

The official website of the Australian Classification Board has a page for a game called 'Grand Theft Auto VI' with an MA15+ rating. The page says that the game was classified on April 2, 2023. While numerous specifics are left unmentioned, the production company is identified as 'Rockstar Games.' This has made some fans believe that the leaked GTA 6 rating could be real. They point out that a similar leak happened earlier this year when Rockstar’s 2010 game, Red Dead Redemption, was re-rated in South Korea.

The game’s port for the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 was then officially revealed in August.

However, there are also other GTA 6 ratings on the same website. Moreover, there are noticeable differences between the actual ratings of Rockstar Games’ games and this leaked version. For instance, the absence of author and publisher details in the leaked rating for Grand Theft Auto 6, in contrast to 'ROCKSTAR GAMES' being listed on Red Dead Redemption 2's rating page on the same website, raises doubts about the authenticity of this leaked rating, suggesting it may be, at most, a placeholder.

Some fans are expressing skepticism regarding the MA15+ rating, considering that Grand Theft Auto 5 had received an 18+ rating from the Australian Classification Board. Until Rockstar Games provides any official confirmation of their upcoming release, players can still indulge in bonus rewards through various GTA Online Adversary Modes and participate in events introduced with the latest GTA Online weekly update.

