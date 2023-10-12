Grand Theft Auto 6 is set for new graphics benchmark, outshining Red Dead Redemption 2's bar

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6/GTA VI) is reaching a fever pitch among gamers, and recent developments suggest that the game may revolutionize the open-world gaming experience. GTA 6 will outshine RDR2(Rockstar Games)

While an official release date remains elusive, fans are buzzing with excitement over what's to come in the sequel to the wildly successful Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V).

Rockstar Games has a history of pushing the boundaries of gaming, and this time, they are expected to take things to a whole new level with the introduction of a cutting-edge engine.

What's capturing the eye of fans is the implementation of the RAGE engine, which promises to redefine the gaming experience in terms of graphics, physics, and interactivity. This engine, which has powered previous Rockstar titles, is expected to raise the bar significantly. The enhancements are said to encompass various aspects, including the passage of time, rendering quality, and artificial intelligence.

One of the most exciting promises is the improvement in water physics. The in-game waters will be intricately tied to the passage of time, mirroring real-world ocean dynamics, making for a more immersive and realistic environment. Moreover, driving and vehicle physics are slated for an overhaul, which means players can look forward to more accurate and authentic car gameplay, even involving accidents that mimic real-life occurrences.

The addition of realistic physics is not limited to just vehicle dynamics; it extends to a highly detailed weather system. This new system promises to be dynamic and interactive, influencing gameplay in specific areas.

ALSO READ| Fans are mocking GTA 6 ‘announcement’ leaker, sending death threats

Comparisons are naturally drawn to Rockstar's previous hit, Red Dead Redemption 2, which set a new standard for open-world games back in 2018. If the reports about GTA VI's engine enhancements hold true, it's poised to outshine its predecessor significantly.

Beyond the gameplay improvements, rumours and speculations about the game's setting and characters continue to swirl.

Some suggest that the game will return to the iconic Miami-inspired location of Vice City, a nostalgic nod to the 2002 classic. The game is rumoured to introduce two playable characters, Jason and Lucia, drawing inspiration from the legendary criminal duo of Bonnie and Clyde.

Reddit has been a hotbed of speculation, with users compiling lists of leaked information and rumours. These include the return of UFOs, expansive shopping malls, the potential for NPCs to mug players, and even the controversial torture scene from GTA V making a comeback.

As Rockstar keeps its cards close to the chest, fans eagerly await any official announcements while fueling their excitement with these tantalizing glimpses into the potential future of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!