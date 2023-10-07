Fans are mocking GTA 6 ‘announcement’ leaker, sending death threats

Grand Theft Auto fans are mercilessly mocking a GTA VI (GTA 6) leaker for their inaccurate predictions of the announcement date. Screengrab from cinematic GTA 6 trailer shared by Redditor GibbsonTV.

As we may have noticed, Grand Theft Auto VI has not been announced yet, and there is no reliable evidence to indicate when it will.

Rockstar Games has been very tight-lipped about the upcoming game, and fans are getting desperate for any news.

They have been wildly guessing and hoping when the game’s reveal will happen, with many expecting it to be in late October, based on Rockstar’s previous announcement history.

While some are making more reasonable predictions, others have been randomly throwing out any possible date, hoping to get lucky.

However, fans are now laughing at a previous ‘leaker,’ who claimed in March that Rockstar would reveal GTA VI in September 2023, and also give a release date of Fall 2024. This obviously did not happen, and fans are making fun of the false information and the leaker who spread it.

Quick_Difference5671 a Redditor posted the original tweet on the platform, saying, “This aged like fine wine” and adding that the Twitter user has since changed their mind and said they are “betting for October.”

Other fans joined in on the ridicule, making their own jokes about when GTA VI will be announced, and accusing the leaker of making up rumors for attention.

“GTA 6 will be announced on a day in the future”

“Bro is a professional bs spewer. Blocked me when I called him out on numerous Spider-Man 2 leaks being wrong.”

“I’ve seen that guy’s other posts, he’s a fraud.”

Hopefully, the studio does have an announcement planned for October, as fans are getting more impatient and angry, with some even sending death threats to leakers who shared false predictions.

We still don’t know when Grand Theft Auto VI will be revealed/released, but we do know that it will come out on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, with a PC version either at the same time or later.

