GTA 6 reveal date: Is Rockstar Games planning a big announcement in October?

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are getting excited about the possibility of a big reveal soon. GTA 6 fan made poster(Rockstar Games)

There have been some rumours circulating on social media that suggest GTA 6 will be announced in October. #GTA 6 has been trending on Twitter, as fans have noticed some clues that point to an upcoming announcement.

One of the rumours is based on an alleged voice recording of Take-Two CEO, who supposedly confirmed the launch plans for GTA 6.

According to the recording, the Take-Two boss said GTA 6 will be revealed on October 23. The game itself will reportedly launch 12 months later, in October next year.

Another rumour is based on the observation that Rockstar Games hasn’t pinned a tweet in over two weeks. This could mean that the developer is preparing to make a big announcement.

ALSO READ| 7 major changes gamers want to see in GTA 6 from GTA 5

Moreover, some Rockstar websites are down, and maintenance is scheduled for October 4. Fans are hoping that this is a sign of a GTA 6 reveal.

While these rumours could be false, they do align with Rockstar’s recent financial forecast.

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive told investors to expect a record cash boost in the 2025 fiscal year, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025.

“We remain confident that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025, which we believe will include new record levels of operating performance,” Take-Two’s CEO said in a statement.

“We would like to thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support, and we look forward to delivering on this exciting next chapter.”

Take-Two’s chief financial officer also commented on the cash boost, saying that they are confident that they are preparing for a “significant inflection point” in fiscal 2025.

“Through our collective efforts, we continue to believe that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025 that will culminate in us delivering new record levels of operating performance next year and beyond.”

Many fans believe that this cash boost is related to the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, as only a game like GTA could generate such high revenues for Take-Two Interactive.

ALSO READ| 'GTA Vice City Stories' surfaces online ahead of anticipated GTA 6 reveal

Some details about the next Grand Theft Auto have already leaked online last year.

According to the leaks, GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, and will feature male and female playable characters.

One scene showed the characters robbing a diner, which supports the idea of a Bonnie and Clyde-style dynamic.

Another leak suggested that GTA 6 will have multiple drag racing strips, and at least one farm.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!