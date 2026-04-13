New Redmi A7 Pro 5G brings 6,300mAh battery, 120Hz display under 12,000

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A7 Pro 5G in India, strengthening its presence in the highly competitive sub- ₹12,000 segment. Priced starting at ₹11,499, the smartphone focuses on long battery life, smooth display experience, and unusually strong software support, factors that could make it stand out among budget 5G phones.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G price in India, specifications, sale date, features.(Redmi)

The device will go on sale starting April 15 via Amazon and Xiaomi’s official platforms. It comes in Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange colour options, with two variants: 4GB + 64GB priced at ₹11,499 and 4GB + 128GB at ₹12,499.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G specifications

Display 6.9-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Unisoc T8300 (6nm, up to 2.2GHz) RAM & Storage 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage (UFS 2.2) Rear Camera 32MP dual camera setup Front Camera 8MP selfie camera Battery 6,300mAh Charging 15W wired, 7W reverse wired charging OS Android 16-based HyperOS 3 (4 OS upgrades, 6 years security updates) View All

Big display and battery take centre stage

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One of the most noticeable aspects of the Redmi A7 Pro 5G is its large 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the resolution is limited to 720p, the higher refresh rate should deliver smoother scrolling and a better experience for casual gaming and content consumption.

The bigger highlight, however, is the massive 6,300mAh battery—one of the largest in this segment. Xiaomi claims it is designed to maintain battery health over extended usage, which could appeal to users planning to keep their phone for several years. The device supports 15W charging and also offers 7W reverse wired charging, allowing it to double as a power source for accessories.

Performance and cameras

Powering the phone is the Unisoc T8300 chipset, built on a 6nm process with clock speeds up to 2.2GHz. It is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. On paper, it competes with devices like the Realme C83 and OPPO K14x, though real-world performance will depend on optimisation.

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{{^usCountry}} For optics, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G features a 32MP primary camera along with a secondary sensor, while the front houses an 8MP selfie shooter. As expected in this price range, the camera setup is aimed at basic photography needs. Software could be the real game-changer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For optics, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G features a 32MP primary camera along with a secondary sensor, while the front houses an 8MP selfie shooter. As expected in this price range, the camera setup is aimed at basic photography needs. Software could be the real game-changer {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Where the Redmi A7 Pro 5G really stands out is software support. It runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and is promised to receive four OS upgrades along with six years of security updates. This is significantly better than most rivals, which typically offer only one major update. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where the Redmi A7 Pro 5G really stands out is software support. It runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and is promised to receive four OS upgrades along with six years of security updates. This is significantly better than most rivals, which typically offer only one major update. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additional features like HyperIsland, Google Gemini integration, and Circle to Search further enhance the overall experience. Redmi A7 Pro 5G pricing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional features like HyperIsland, Google Gemini integration, and Circle to Search further enhance the overall experience. Redmi A7 Pro 5G pricing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At ₹11,499, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G looks like a strong value-driven option, especially for users prioritising battery life and long-term software support. However, the limited 4GB RAM across variants and the relatively unknown chipset mean it may be worth waiting for detailed reviews before making a final decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At ₹11,499, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G looks like a strong value-driven option, especially for users prioritising battery life and long-term software support. However, the limited 4GB RAM across variants and the relatively unknown chipset mean it may be worth waiting for detailed reviews before making a final decision. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aishwarya Faraswal ...Read More Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read Less

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