New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan ‘excited’ for his ‘awesome and important mission’

Neal Mohan, an Indian American who is all set to become the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YouTube, on Thursday said that he is excited to continue this "awesome and important mission" and looking forward to a new future.

After Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation, Mohan became the new CEO of the online video-sharing platform.

Also read: Who is Indian-American Neal Mohan — the new CEO of YouTube? 5 facts

Taking to Twitter, Mohan said, "Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead..."

Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead... https://t.co/Rg5jXv1NGb — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) February 16, 2023

Neal Mohan is currently the Chief Product Officer of YouTube. Before joining YouTube, Mohan was the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Display and Video Ads at Google.

The YouTube Creators shared Wojcicki's message on their Twitter account which stated, "Earlier today I sent an email to employees announcing that I'd be stepping back from my role as the head of YouTube to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."

"It has been the honor of my career to have a front-row seat to the incredible YouTube community you have built. Your stories of perseverance, creativity, and inspiration were a daily source of motivation and inspired me to be an advocate and steward for this community you all created. It was a constant highlight of my job to sit down with you, hear how you were using the platform, and listen to feedback. Sometimes what you said was tough and candid, but it was important for me and the wider YouTube team to listen and do better. Today, the YouTube community is incredibly strong. You're building businesses and following your dreams," the letter further read.

In the letter, Wojcicki announced that Neal Mohan will be the successor. She further stated that Mohan is an excellent leader who understands this community and its needs better than anyone.

Wojcicki planned to stay around the office for a period of time to help Neal with the transition and will serve as an advisor to Google and Alphabet.

Wojcicki concluded her letter by thanking people and stated, "Finally, thank you for everything over the years. Thank you for welcoming me into your studios, your homes, and your lives. Thank you for letting me be a part of the incredible stories you're sharing with the world." (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON