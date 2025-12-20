No time to relax with pollution? 10 air purifier models you should consider now for better indoor air quality
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 08:00 am IST
This guide looks at ten air purifiers that people are actually buying and living with, across budgets and room sizes.
Our Pick
Best for small spaces
Great reviews
Stylish choice
Unique design
Premium choice
Good reviews
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best for small spacesLEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White View Details
|
₹5,989
|
|
|
Great reviewsWinix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray View Details
|
₹13,898
|
|
|
WINIX 5500-2 Air Purifier for Home Large Room Up to 1881 Ft² in 1 Hr, True HEPA, High Deodorization Carbon Filter and Auto Mode, Captures Pet Allergies, Smoke, 2 YEAR WARRANTY View Details
|
₹14,998
|
|
|
Stylish choiceHoneywell Air Purifier For Home,7 Stage Filtration,Covers 1008sq.ft,PM 2.5 Level Display,with WIFI & ALEXA,H13 HEPA & Activated Carbon Filter,Removes 99.99% Pollutants,Micro Allergens-Air Touch U2 View Details
|
₹37,889
|
|
|
Unique designShark HP300 Air Purifier |1400 sq.ft Coverage | 5 Year NeverChange True HEPA 14 Filter | Captures 99.98% Dust, Smoke & Allergens | 4-Layer Filtration | Odor Neutralizer | PM1.0/PM2.5/PM10 Display View Details
|
₹29,490
|
|
|
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details
|
₹5,148
|
|
|
Premium choiceDyson Air Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1-HP10 | 3in1-Heater, fan & purifier | Fully sealed to HEPA H13 | Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1 Auto, Sleep & Night modes | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Sharp Air Purifier FP-S40M-T with Patented PCI Technology, HEPA Filter, Removes Bacteria, Virus, Mold, VOCs & Static charge, 4 Stage Filtration, Coverage Area Up To 330 Sq. Ft. View Details
|
|
|
|
Good reviewsHoneywell Air Purifier For Home, 5 Stage Filtration, Covers 543 sq.ft, UV LED & Ionizer, Anti-Bacterial, Activated Carbon & H13 HEPA Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V4 View Details
|
|
|
|
KARCHER Air Purifier AF 30 for Home | 645 sq.ft Coverage | Air Quality Display | H13 HEPA and activated Carbon Filtres | Removes 99.99% Pathogens | Fine Dust | German Tech View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
View More Products