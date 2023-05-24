Nokia C32 launched in India, available at starting price of 8,999

Finland's HMD Global, which markets Nokia-branded smartphones and feature phones, on Tuesday launched the Nokia C32 smartphone in India.

Nokia's C32 smartphone (Image courtesy: Nokia)

C32 is available in 3 colour schemes – Beach Pink, Breezy Mint, and Charcoal.

Nokia C32: Variants and price

Nokia C32 has two variants, of which one has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, while the other has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. These carry price tags of ₹8,999 and ₹9,499 respectively.

Nokia C32: Incentives

The company is offering additional incentives such as 1-year replacement guarantee, and special benefits up to ₹3,500 for Jio Plus users.

Nokia C32: Features and specifications

(1.) IP52 protection (can hold up against dust and spills); Android 13 as operating system.

(2.) A 5,000 mAh battery with the latest AI-powered battery-saving features; 3-day battery life.

(3.) A 6.5-inch IPS screen display with 7,200*1,600 pixel resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate; 20:9 aspect ratio.

(4.) Unisoc SC 9863A chipset as processor; connectivity features such as 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

(5.) 8 MP front camera for selfies and video calls; 50 MP primary camera and 2 MP secondary lens at the back, each with LED flash.

