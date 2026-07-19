Not everyone needs an iPad Pro! These premium Android tablets deserve your attention instead

The iPad Pro remains one of the most powerful tablets you can buy, but its premium price puts it out of reach for many buyers. Fortunately, Android tablets have improved dramatically in recent years. Today's flagship models combine powerful processors, high-resolution displays, AI-powered features, stylus support, desktop-style multitasking, and long battery life. Many also support keyboard accessories, making them practical for productivity, creativity, entertainment, and note-taking.
As a result, several premium Android tablets now offer an experience that comes surprisingly close to Apple's flagship while costing significantly less. If you are looking for a high-end tablet without paying iPad Pro prices, there are plenty of compelling alternatives. This list highlights five premium Android tablets that offer flagship performance, polished software, premium features, and strong overall value, making them worthy contenders against Apple's top-tier tablet.
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 strikes a fine balance between performance and productivity. Its Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor handles demanding apps with ease, while the bundled Pen Plus makes note-taking and sketching feel natural. With a vibrant 3.5K 144Hz display, it's equally enjoyable for work, creativity, and entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Bundled Tab Pen Plus with 4,096 pressure levels
Large 13-inch 3.5K 144Hz display
Powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor
Reasons to Avoid
No cellular connectivity
LCD panel instead of OLED
Keyboard sold separately
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the tablet's sharp display for watching videos, long-lasting battery life, and impressive speakers that enhance the multimedia experience. However, some users have reported noticeable heating during prolonged gaming sessions or other intensive tasks.
Why should you consider buying this tablet?
The Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 is an excellent choice if you want a premium Android tablet without paying flagship prices. The included stylus, powerful chipset, smooth 144Hz display, and AI-backed productivity tools make it ideal for students, professionals, and creators who frequently take notes, sketch, or multitask.
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The Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Display is designed for users who spend long hours reading, sketching, or working outdoors. Its anti-glare nano-texture screen reduces reflections and delivers a paper-like writing experience, while the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and creative workflows.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Nano-texture display reduces glare and reflections
Powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support
Reasons to Avoid
No OLED display
Stylus sold separately
No cellular connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have largely praised the Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Display for its glare-free screen, smooth performance, immersive quad-speaker setup, and long-lasting battery life. Many also appreciate the display's paper-like feel for reading and note-taking. However, some users wish it offered a fingerprint scanner, expandable storage, and cellular connectivity.
Why should you consider buying this tablet?
If you often use a tablet for reading, note-taking, or drawing, the Nano Texture Display is a genuine advantage. Its anti-glare coating improves visibility in bright environments and makes writing feel more natural. Combined with flagship performance and AI-powered software, it offers a premium experience at a more accessible price.
The OnePlus Pad 4 is designed to blur the line between a tablet and a laptop. Its flagship processor breezes through demanding tasks, while the expansive high-resolution display makes everything from editing documents to streaming movies feel immersive. Paired with productivity-focused software, it's a tablet built to keep pace with work and play.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
Large 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display
Massive 13,380mAh battery with 80W charging
Reasons to Avoid
LCD panel instead of OLED
No cellular connectivity
Stylus and keyboard sold separately
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the OnePlus Pad 4 for its crisp display, flagship-level performance, excellent battery life, and rich eight-speaker audio system. Many also appreciate its smooth multitasking and premium build quality. However, some users feel the LCD display falls short of OLED rivals, while others wish the stylus and keyboard were included in the box.
Why should you consider buying this tablet?
The OnePlus Pad 4 is a great choice if you want a premium Android tablet that can comfortably replace a laptop for many everyday tasks. Its powerful hardware, productivity-focused software, long-lasting battery life, and immersive multimedia experience make it one of the strongest alternatives to the iPad Pro in its price segment.
The OnePlus Pad 3 may have been succeeded by the Pad 4, but it remains one of the smartest buys in the premium Android tablet segment. It combines flagship-grade performance, a sharp 3.4K display, long-lasting battery life, and thoughtful productivity features, making it easy to recommend even a generation later.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Excellent value for flagship-level performance
Large 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display
Massive battery with 80W fast charging
Reasons to Avoid
LCD panel instead of OLED
No cellular connectivity
Accessories sold separately
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the OnePlus Pad 3 for its flagship performance, vibrant display, immersive eight-speaker setup, and excellent battery life. Many also appreciate its premium metal build and smooth multitasking. However, some users wish it had an OLED display, a fingerprint scanner, and bundled accessories such as a stylus or a keyboard.
Why should you consider buying this tablet?
If the OnePlus Pad 4 is beyond your budget, the OnePlus Pad 3 remains an outstanding alternative. Despite being its predecessor, it delivers a very similar premium experience, with flagship performance, a large high-resolution display, long battery life, and feature-rich software, making it one of the best value-for-money Android tablets available today.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is as close as an Android tablet gets to replacing a laptop. Its massive Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers an immersive viewing experience, while the flagship Dimensity 9400+ processor and the bundled S Pen make it equally adept at productivity, creativity, and high-end entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Stunning 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
S Pen included in the box
IP68-rated for dust and water resistance
Reasons to Avoid
Expensive compared to most Android tablets
45W charging lags behind some rivals
Large size may not suit everyone
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra for its vibrant AMOLED display, powerful performance, premium build quality, and versatile S Pen experience. The long-lasting battery life and productivity features also receive positive feedback. However, some users feel its large size isn't ideal for handheld use, while others wish it supported faster charging.
Why should you consider buying this tablet?
If you're looking for an Android tablet that can comfortably replace a laptop, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is among the best options available. Its expansive AMOLED display, bundled S Pen, desktop-like DeX mode, and long software support make it an excellent choice for professionals, students, artists, and power users alike.
How Do These Tablets Stack Up?
Tablet
Display
Processor
Battery
|Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus
|13-inch 3.5K LCD, 144Hz
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|10,200mAh, 45W fast charging
|Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Display
|11.2-inch 3.2K LCD, 144Hz Nano Texture Display
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|9,200mAh, 45W fast charging
|OnePlus Pad 4
|13.2-inch 3.4K LCD, 144Hz
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|13,380mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC charging
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
|14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
|MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
|11,600mAh, 45W fast charging
|OnePlus Pad 3
|13.2-inch 3.4K LCD, 144Hz
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|12,140mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC charging
Also Read:
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iPads still dominate one thing in 2026 and Android tablets still cannot match it
Movie nights feel incomplete without great sound. These speakers bring every scene, dialogue, and soundtrack to life
- Which specifications matter the most when buying a premium tablet?
Focus on three things: the processor, battery, and software support. A flagship chipset ensures smooth performance for multitasking, gaming, and AI features, while a large battery keeps the tablet running longer. Also check how many Android OS and security updates the brand promises, as better software support extends the tablet's lifespan and adds long-term value.
- Are Android tablets as good as the iPad Pro?
Many premium Android tablets now rival the iPad Pro in performance, displays, and productivity. While Apple's ecosystem remains a key advantage, brands like Xiaomi are bridging the gap by enabling features such as file sharing, screen mirroring, and cross-device collaboration with Macs and iPhones. If you're already in Apple's ecosystem but don't want to spend on an iPad Pro, these Android alternatives are becoming increasingly practical.
- Why do many premium Android tablets still use LCD displays instead of OLED?
Many Android brands prioritize overall value instead of focusing solely on the display. Using a high-quality LCD panel allows them to offer flagship processors, larger batteries, faster charging, premium speakers, AI features, and stylus support at a more competitive price, resulting in a better-balanced tablet experience under Rs. 1 lakh.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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