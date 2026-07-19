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Not everyone needs an iPad Pro! These premium Android tablets deserve your attention instead

Premium Android tablets have never been better. Here are five that rival the iPad Pro while costing significantly less.

Published on: Jul 19, 2026 09:00 AM IST
By Shubh Bhushan
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The iPad Pro remains one of the most powerful tablets you can buy, but its premium price puts it out of reach for many buyers. Fortunately, Android tablets have improved dramatically in recent years. Today's flagship models combine powerful processors, high-resolution displays, AI-powered features, stylus support, desktop-style multitasking, and long battery life. Many also support keyboard accessories, making them practical for productivity, creativity, entertainment, and note-taking.

Today's premium Android tablets offer flagship experiences for work, creativity, and entertainment at lower prices (OnePlus)
Today's premium Android tablets offer flagship experiences for work, creativity, and entertainment at lower prices (OnePlus)

As a result, several premium Android tablets now offer an experience that comes surprisingly close to Apple's flagship while costing significantly less. If you are looking for a high-end tablet without paying iPad Pro prices, there are plenty of compelling alternatives. This list highlights five premium Android tablets that offer flagship performance, polished software, premium features, and strong overall value, making them worthy contenders against Apple's top-tier tablet.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 strikes a fine balance between performance and productivity. Its Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor handles demanding apps with ease, while the bundled Pen Plus makes note-taking and sketching feel natural. With a vibrant 3.5K 144Hz display, it's equally enjoyable for work, creativity, and entertainment.

Specifications

Display
13-inch 3.5K LCD, 144Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
RAM
Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
Storage
Up to 512GB UFS 4.0
Battery
10,200mAh, 45W fast charging
Software
Android 16, Lenovo AI features, Google Gemini, 2 Android OS upgrades, 4 years of security updates

Reasons to Buy

Bundled Tab Pen Plus with 4,096 pressure levels

Large 13-inch 3.5K 144Hz display

Powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor

Reasons to Avoid

No cellular connectivity

LCD panel instead of OLED

Keyboard sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the tablet's sharp display for watching videos, long-lasting battery life, and impressive speakers that enhance the multimedia experience. However, some users have reported noticeable heating during prolonged gaming sessions or other intensive tasks.

Why should you consider buying this tablet?

The Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 is an excellent choice if you want a premium Android tablet without paying flagship prices. The included stylus, powerful chipset, smooth 144Hz display, and AI-backed productivity tools make it ideal for students, professionals, and creators who frequently take notes, sketch, or multitask.

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The Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Display is designed for users who spend long hours reading, sketching, or working outdoors. Its anti-glare nano-texture screen reduces reflections and delivers a paper-like writing experience, while the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and creative workflows.

Specifications

Display
11.2-inch 3.2K LCD, 144Hz Nano Texture Display
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
RAM
12GB
Storage
256GB UFS 4.1
Battery
9,200mAh, 45W fast charging
Software
Xiaomi HyperOS 3 (Android 16), HyperAI, Google Gemini, HyperConnect features

Reasons to Buy

Nano-texture display reduces glare and reflections

Powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset

Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Reasons to Avoid

No OLED display

Stylus sold separately

No cellular connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have largely praised the Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Display for its glare-free screen, smooth performance, immersive quad-speaker setup, and long-lasting battery life. Many also appreciate the display's paper-like feel for reading and note-taking. However, some users wish it offered a fingerprint scanner, expandable storage, and cellular connectivity.

Why should you consider buying this tablet?

If you often use a tablet for reading, note-taking, or drawing, the Nano Texture Display is a genuine advantage. Its anti-glare coating improves visibility in bright environments and makes writing feel more natural. Combined with flagship performance and AI-powered software, it offers a premium experience at a more accessible price.

The OnePlus Pad 4 is designed to blur the line between a tablet and a laptop. Its flagship processor breezes through demanding tasks, while the expansive high-resolution display makes everything from editing documents to streaming movies feel immersive. Paired with productivity-focused software, it's a tablet built to keep pace with work and play.

Specifications

Display
13.2-inch 3.4K LCD, 144Hz, 7:5 aspect ratio
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
RAM
Up to 12GB LPDDR5X
Storage
Up to 512GB UFS 4.1
Battery
13,380mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC charging
Software
OxygenOS 16 (Android 16), Open Canvas multitasking, AI Toolbox, Google Gemini integration, O+ Connect for cross-device features

Reasons to Buy

Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

Large 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display

Massive 13,380mAh battery with 80W charging

Reasons to Avoid

LCD panel instead of OLED

No cellular connectivity

Stylus and keyboard sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the OnePlus Pad 4 for its crisp display, flagship-level performance, excellent battery life, and rich eight-speaker audio system. Many also appreciate its smooth multitasking and premium build quality. However, some users feel the LCD display falls short of OLED rivals, while others wish the stylus and keyboard were included in the box.

Why should you consider buying this tablet?

The OnePlus Pad 4 is a great choice if you want a premium Android tablet that can comfortably replace a laptop for many everyday tasks. Its powerful hardware, productivity-focused software, long-lasting battery life, and immersive multimedia experience make it one of the strongest alternatives to the iPad Pro in its price segment.

The OnePlus Pad 3 may have been succeeded by the Pad 4, but it remains one of the smartest buys in the premium Android tablet segment. It combines flagship-grade performance, a sharp 3.4K display, long-lasting battery life, and thoughtful productivity features, making it easy to recommend even a generation later.

Specifications

Display
13.2-inch 3.4K LCD, 144Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
RAM
12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X
Storage
256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0
Battery
12,140mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC charging
Software
OxygenOS 15 (Android 15), Open Canvas multitasking, AI Toolbox, Google Gemini integration, O+ Connect, 3 Android OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates

Reasons to Buy

Excellent value for flagship-level performance

Large 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display

Massive battery with 80W fast charging

Reasons to Avoid

LCD panel instead of OLED

No cellular connectivity

Accessories sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the OnePlus Pad 3 for its flagship performance, vibrant display, immersive eight-speaker setup, and excellent battery life. Many also appreciate its premium metal build and smooth multitasking. However, some users wish it had an OLED display, a fingerprint scanner, and bundled accessories such as a stylus or a keyboard.

Why should you consider buying this tablet?

If the OnePlus Pad 4 is beyond your budget, the OnePlus Pad 3 remains an outstanding alternative. Despite being its predecessor, it delivers a very similar premium experience, with flagship performance, a large high-resolution display, long battery life, and feature-rich software, making it one of the best value-for-money Android tablets available today.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is as close as an Android tablet gets to replacing a laptop. Its massive Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers an immersive viewing experience, while the flagship Dimensity 9400+ processor and the bundled S Pen make it equally adept at productivity, creativity, and high-end entertainment.

Specifications

Display
14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
RAM
12GB
Storage
256GB/512GB, expandable via microSD
Battery
11,600mAh, 45W fast charging
Software
Android 16 with One UI 8, Galaxy AI, Samsung DeX, Circle to Search, up to 7 years of software and security updates

Reasons to Buy

Stunning 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

S Pen included in the box

IP68-rated for dust and water resistance

Reasons to Avoid

Expensive compared to most Android tablets

45W charging lags behind some rivals

Large size may not suit everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra for its vibrant AMOLED display, powerful performance, premium build quality, and versatile S Pen experience. The long-lasting battery life and productivity features also receive positive feedback. However, some users feel its large size isn't ideal for handheld use, while others wish it supported faster charging.

Why should you consider buying this tablet?

If you're looking for an Android tablet that can comfortably replace a laptop, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is among the best options available. Its expansive AMOLED display, bundled S Pen, desktop-like DeX mode, and long software support make it an excellent choice for professionals, students, artists, and power users alike.

How Do These Tablets Stack Up?

Tablet

Display

Processor

Battery

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus13-inch 3.5K LCD, 144HzSnapdragon 8s Gen 410,200mAh, 45W fast charging
Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Display11.2-inch 3.2K LCD, 144Hz Nano Texture DisplaySnapdragon 8s Gen 49,200mAh, 45W fast charging
OnePlus Pad 413.2-inch 3.4K LCD, 144HzSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 513,380mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC charging
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120HzMediaTek Dimensity 9400+11,600mAh, 45W fast charging
OnePlus Pad 313.2-inch 3.4K LCD, 144HzSnapdragon 8 Elite12,140mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC charging

Also Read:

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  • Which specifications matter the most when buying a premium tablet?

    Focus on three things: the processor, battery, and software support. A flagship chipset ensures smooth performance for multitasking, gaming, and AI features, while a large battery keeps the tablet running longer. Also check how many Android OS and security updates the brand promises, as better software support extends the tablet's lifespan and adds long-term value.

  • Are Android tablets as good as the iPad Pro?

    Many premium Android tablets now rival the iPad Pro in performance, displays, and productivity. While Apple's ecosystem remains a key advantage, brands like Xiaomi are bridging the gap by enabling features such as file sharing, screen mirroring, and cross-device collaboration with Macs and iPhones. If you're already in Apple's ecosystem but don't want to spend on an iPad Pro, these Android alternatives are becoming increasingly practical.

  • Why do many premium Android tablets still use LCD displays instead of OLED?

    Many Android brands prioritize overall value instead of focusing solely on the display. Using a high-quality LCD panel allows them to offer flagship processors, larger batteries, faster charging, premium speakers, AI features, and stylus support at a more competitive price, resulting in a better-balanced tablet experience under Rs. 1 lakh.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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