Which tablet is right for you in 2026? We compared the best tablets so you don't have to
This list includes devices across price categories that are ideal for entertainment, office work and creative workloads.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with AI, Hexagonal S-Pen in-Box, 27.8 cm (11 Inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details
₹91,999
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GrayView Details
₹84,900
Unlock Personalized
₹15,334x 6 months₹91,999
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
OnePlus Pad 4, Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Platform, 33.53cm 13.2" 3.4K Screen, 144Hz Adaptive, 8 Speakers, AI Powered, PC-Level Productivity, 13,380 mAh Battery, 8GB + 256GB, WiFi,Sage MistView Details
₹59,999
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6eView Details
XIAOMI Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16") Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite GreyView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
Buying a tablet is no longer as simple as choosing between an Android device and an iPad these days. Instead, the decision is usually a complex mix of use case, features and ecosystem. Companies like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and Lenovo have intensified the competition by offering feature-packed tablets across almost every price segment, which makes finding the right tablet a rather challenging task. So, whether you are looking for a tablet for attending online classes, office work, or entertainment, there are always enough models that match your requirements. Best part? All of these tablets offer powerful processors, AI-based productivity tools, bright and vibrant displays, stylus support and all-day battery life.
That said, paying more doesn't always mean getting the best value. That depends on your use case. Sometimes affordable tablets deliver exceptional everyday performance, while premium models fail to provide use case based value. Other time, premium tablets are the better choice. To help you make a decision, we have compared the best tablets available in India across different price categories. From budget-friendly models under ₹30,000 to premium ones, our list includes something for everyone. So before you start shopping, check out our list below.
Best tablets to buy in 2026
1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with AI, Hexagonal S-Pen in-Box, 27.8 cm (11 Inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is built for users who want flagship performance in a compact form factor. It gets an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The WQXGA panel supports HDR content and offers excellent colour accuracy, making it ideal for photo editing, streaming and creative work. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and paired with 12GB RAM, the tablet handles multitasking with ease. Samsung DeX, Galaxy AI features and the redesigned S Pen further enhance productivity for professionals and students alike.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent performance
Great battery life
Vibrant display
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise this tablet for its vibrant AMOLED display, flagship-level performance, premium build quality and excellent battery life. Users have also appreciated the included S Pen for note-taking, sketching and productivity.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, performance and battery life.
2. Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3) strikes the perfect balance between portability and performance. It gets an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that delivers sharp visuals with P3 Wide Colour, True Tone and an anti-reflective coating for accurate colours. It is powered by Apple's M3 chip that handles multitasking, creative apps, gaming and AI-powered workflows effortlessly. Support for Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard and iPadOS multitasking features transforms it into a capable productivity device for professionals, students and creators.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium build
Excellent performance
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard may add to the cost
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise this iPad for its premium build quality, excellent display and lightning-fast M3 processor.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this iPad for its display and performance.
3. OnePlus Pad 4, Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Platform, 33.53cm 13.2" 3.4K Screen, 144Hz Adaptive, 8 Speakers, AI Powered, PC-Level Productivity, 13,380 mAh Battery, 8GB + 256GB, WiFi,Sage Mist
The OnePlus Pad 4 combines a premium all-metal unibody design with flagship hardware. Its expansive 13.2-inch 3.4K display delivers crisp visuals, vibrant colours and exceptional detail, while the 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform and paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space that handle demanding apps and multitasking. Open Canvas multitasking, AI-powered productivity tools and stylus support further enhance its capabilities for professionals and students.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning 3.4K display with vibrant colours
Excellent performance
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
Stylus and Smart Keyboard are sold separately
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet's performance, with one highlighting its excellent gaming capabilities. They appreciate its massive 13.2-inch display and consider it worth the price.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and performance.
4. Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro combines a sleek all-metal design with powerful hardware. Its 12.7-inch 3K LCD display delivers sharp visuals with a 144Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor and paired with 12GB of RAM that handle multitasking effortlessly. Lenovo AI features, Lenovo Freestyle, PC Mode and stylus compatibility further enhance productivity, making it suitable for students, professionals and creators.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning display
Good sound quality
Excellent performance
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
Its large display makes one-handed use less
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet's performance, noting it runs smoothly with heavy apps and handles tasks without lag. They appreciate its display quality and its high quality speakers.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.
5. XIAOMI Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16") Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey
The Xiaomi Pad 7 combines a premium all-metal unibody design with flagship-grade hardware. Its 11.2-inch 3.2K CrystalRes display delivers exceptional clarity with a 144Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and 12-bit colour depth for accurate, vibrant colours and smooth visuals. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, which offers responsive multitasking and gaming performance. Xiaomi HyperOS 2, Workstation Mode and stylus support further enhance productivity for professionals and students.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning display
Good sound quality
Excellent performance
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise this tablet's performance, noting it runs smoothly with no lags or bugs and handles multiple app usage efficiently. The display receives high marks for being super crisp and stunning, while the sound quality features top-notch Dolby Atmos.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.
6. OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage, WiFi, Aero Blue
The OnePlus Pad Lite is designed for users seeking a stylish and affordable tablet for everyday productivity and entertainment. Its 11-inch 2K display delivers crisp visuals with 10-bit colour depth and that enhance colour reproduction. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, which handles web browsing, video streaming, note-taking and multitasking with ease. OxygenOS-based productivity features, seamless OnePlus ecosystem integration and support for multitasking make it a dependable companion for students and professionals.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium metal body
Excellent display
Excellent performance
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
Processor is suitable for everyday tasks but not for gaming
Display is limited to a 90Hz refresh rate
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet offers good value for money and praise its performance. The display has also received positive feedback for excellent size and refresh rate, while the sound quality has also been appreciated.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, battery life and performance.
7. Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
The Lenovo Tab Plus is an entertainment-focused tablet featuring a distinctive all-metal design with a built-in kickstand. Its 11.5-inch 2K LCD display delivers sharp visuals with a 90Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness and TÜV-certified eye protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which offers smooth everyday performance for multitasking, streaming and productivity. Running Android 14, it also supports split-screen multitasking, making it a practical choice for students and professionals.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great design
Excellent display
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
Average performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet to be a high-quality device with excellent display features, including a 11.5-inch screen with good picture quality and a 2K display. The sound quality has also received positive feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and battery life.
Top 3 features of the best tablets to buy in 2026
|NAME
|DISPLAY
|STORAGE
|BATTERY
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S11
|11-inch
|128GB
|8,400mAh
|Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip
|11-inch
|128GB
|28.93 Watt Hours
|OnePlus Pad 4
|13.2-inch
|256GB
|12,140mAh
|Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus
|12.7-inch
|256GB
|10,200mAh
|XIAOMI Pad 7
|11.2-inch
|256GB
|8,850mAh
|OnePlus Pad Lite
|11-inch
|128GB
|9,340mAh
|Lenovo Tab Plus
|11.5-inch
|128GB
|8,600mAh
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The Research
I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets including Android tablets and iPads. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of Android tablets and iPads across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, battery, performance and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Ganjoo
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More