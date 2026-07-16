Which tablet is right for you in 2026? We compared the best tablets so you don't have to

This list includes both Android tablets and iPads. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Buying a tablet is no longer as simple as choosing between an Android device and an iPad these days. Instead, the decision is usually a complex mix of use case, features and ecosystem. Companies like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and Lenovo have intensified the competition by offering feature-packed tablets across almost every price segment, which makes finding the right tablet a rather challenging task. So, whether you are looking for a tablet for attending online classes, office work, or entertainment, there are always enough models that match your requirements. Best part? All of these tablets offer powerful processors, AI-based productivity tools, bright and vibrant displays, stylus support and all-day battery life. That said, paying more doesn't always mean getting the best value. That depends on your use case. Sometimes affordable tablets deliver exceptional everyday performance, while premium models fail to provide use case based value. Other time, premium tablets are the better choice. To help you make a decision, we have compared the best tablets available in India across different price categories. From budget-friendly models under ₹30,000 to premium ones, our list includes something for everyone. So before you start shopping, check out our list below. Best tablets to buy in 2026

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is built for users who want flagship performance in a compact form factor. It gets an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The WQXGA panel supports HDR content and offers excellent colour accuracy, making it ideal for photo editing, streaming and creative work. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and paired with 12GB RAM, the tablet handles multitasking with ease. Samsung DeX, Galaxy AI features and the redesigned S Pen further enhance productivity for professionals and students alike.

Specifications Display 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, WQXGA, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR support Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Octa-Core Storage & RAM 12GB RAM + 128GB Storage Battery Life 8,400mAh battery, 45W Fast Charging Connectivity Features Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, Quick Share, Multi-Control, Smart Switch Productivity Features Samsung DeX, Galaxy AI, S Pen, Circle to Search, Split Screen Multitasking, Note Assist, Drawing Assist, Multi Window, Second Screen support Reasons to buy Excellent performance Great battery life Vibrant display Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this tablet for its vibrant AMOLED display, flagship-level performance, premium build quality and excellent battery life. Users have also appreciated the included S Pen for note-taking, sketching and productivity. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, performance and battery life.

2. Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3) strikes the perfect balance between portability and performance. It gets an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that delivers sharp visuals with P3 Wide Colour, True Tone and an anti-reflective coating for accurate colours. It is powered by Apple's M3 chip that handles multitasking, creative apps, gaming and AI-powered workflows effortlessly. Support for Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard and iPadOS multitasking features transforms it into a capable productivity device for professionals, students and creators.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, 2360 × 1640 resolution, LED-backlit Multi-Touch, IPS technology, P3 Wide Colour, True Tone, 500 nits brightness, Anti-reflective coating Processor Apple M3 Storage & RAM 128GB Storage Battery Life 28.93 Watt Hours Connectivity Features Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, Touch ID, Apple Intelligence support, eSIM support Productivity Features Apple Pencil Pro & Apple Pencil (USB-C) support, Magic Keyboard support, Stage Manager, Split View, Slide Over, Apple Intelligence features, Files app, External Display support Reasons to buy Premium build Excellent performance Long battery life Reason to avoid Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard may add to the cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this iPad for its premium build quality, excellent display and lightning-fast M3 processor. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this iPad for its display and performance.

The OnePlus Pad 4 combines a premium all-metal unibody design with flagship hardware. Its expansive 13.2-inch 3.4K display delivers crisp visuals, vibrant colours and exceptional detail, while the 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform and paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space that handle demanding apps and multitasking. Open Canvas multitasking, AI-powered productivity tools and stylus support further enhance its capabilities for professionals and students.

Specifications Display 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD Display, 3392 × 2400 resolution, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 12-bit Colour, Dolby Vision, 900 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform Storage & RAM 8GB + 256GB Storage Battery Life 12,140mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging Connectivity Features Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, OnePlus Share, NFC-based device connectivity, Screen Mirroring Productivity Features Open Canvas multitasking, AI Writer, AI Summarise, AI Translation, AI Toolbox, Stylus support (OnePlus Stylo 2), Smart Keyboard support, Multi-screen Connect, File Dock Reasons to buy Stunning 3.4K display with vibrant colours Excellent performance Long battery life Reason to avoid Stylus and Smart Keyboard are sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the tablet's performance, with one highlighting its excellent gaming capabilities. They appreciate its massive 13.2-inch display and consider it worth the price. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and performance.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro combines a sleek all-metal design with powerful hardware. Its 12.7-inch 3K LCD display delivers sharp visuals with a 144Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor and paired with 12GB of RAM that handle multitasking effortlessly. Lenovo AI features, Lenovo Freestyle, PC Mode and stylus compatibility further enhance productivity, making it suitable for students, professionals and creators.

Specifications Display 12.7-inch 3K LCD (2944 × 1840), 144Hz Refresh Rate, DCI-P3 Colour Gamut, 400 nits Brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Storage & RAM 12GB + 256GB Storage Battery Life 10,200mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging Connectivity Features Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, Smart Connect, Lenovo Freestyle, Screen Mirroring Productivity Features Lenovo Tab Pen Plus support, Keyboard Pack support, PC Mode, Split Screen, Multi-Window, Lenovo AI Now, Google Gemini AI integration Reasons to buy Stunning display Good sound quality Excellent performance Long battery life Reason to avoid Its large display makes one-handed use less

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the tablet's performance, noting it runs smoothly with heavy apps and handles tasks without lag. They appreciate its display quality and its high quality speakers. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 combines a premium all-metal unibody design with flagship-grade hardware. Its 11.2-inch 3.2K CrystalRes display delivers exceptional clarity with a 144Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and 12-bit colour depth for accurate, vibrant colours and smooth visuals. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, which offers responsive multitasking and gaming performance. Xiaomi HyperOS 2, Workstation Mode and stylus support further enhance productivity for professionals and students.

Specifications Display 11.2-inch 3.2K CrystalRes Display (3200 × 2136), 144Hz AdaptiveSync Refresh Rate, 12-bit Colour, DCI-P3 Wide Colour Gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 800 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Mobile Platform Storage & RAM 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (UFS 4.0) Battery Life 8,850mAh battery with 45W Turbo Charging Connectivity Features Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, Xiaomi HyperConnect Productivity Features Xiaomi HyperOS 2, Workstation Mode, Floating Windows, Split Screen, Xiaomi Focus Pen support, Xiaomi Keyboard support, AI Writing, AI Interpreter, Circle to Search with Google Reasons to buy Stunning display Good sound quality Excellent performance Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this tablet's performance, noting it runs smoothly with no lags or bugs and handles multiple app usage efficiently. The display receives high marks for being super crisp and stunning, while the sound quality features top-notch Dolby Atmos. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.

The OnePlus Pad Lite is designed for users seeking a stylish and affordable tablet for everyday productivity and entertainment. Its 11-inch 2K display delivers crisp visuals with 10-bit colour depth and that enhance colour reproduction. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, which handles web browsing, video streaming, note-taking and multitasking with ease. OxygenOS-based productivity features, seamless OnePlus ecosystem integration and support for multitasking make it a dependable companion for students and professionals.

Specifications Display 11-inch 2K LCD Display (1920 × 1200), 90Hz Refresh Rate, 10-bit Colour, 500 nits Brightness Processor MediaTek Helio G100 Storage & RAM 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage (UFS 4.0) Battery Life 9,340mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging Connectivity Features Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, OnePlus Share, Screen Mirroring, O+ Connect Productivity Features Open Canvas multitasking, Screen Mirroring, Split Screen, Floating Windows, Kids Mode, AI-powered File Sharing, Cross-device Clipboard Reasons to buy Premium metal body Excellent display Excellent performance Long battery life Reason to avoid Processor is suitable for everyday tasks but not for gaming Display is limited to a 90Hz refresh rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this tablet offers good value for money and praise its performance. The display has also received positive feedback for excellent size and refresh rate, while the sound quality has also been appreciated. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, battery life and performance.

The Lenovo Tab Plus is an entertainment-focused tablet featuring a distinctive all-metal design with a built-in kickstand. Its 11.5-inch 2K LCD display delivers sharp visuals with a 90Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness and TÜV-certified eye protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which offers smooth everyday performance for multitasking, streaming and productivity. Running Android 14, it also supports split-screen multitasking, making it a practical choice for students and professionals.

Specifications Display 11.5-inch 2K LCD (2000 × 1200), 90Hz Refresh Rate, 400 nits Brightness Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Storage & RAM 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Battery Life 8,600mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging Connectivity Features Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, Smart Connect Productivity Features Android 14, Split Screen, Multi-Window, Reading Mode, Built-in Kickstand, Lenovo Smart Connect, Google Entertainment Space Reasons to buy Great design Excellent display Long battery life Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this tablet to be a high-quality device with excellent display features, including a 11.5-inch screen with good picture quality and a 2K display. The sound quality has also received positive feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and battery life. Top 3 features of the best tablets to buy in 2026

NAME DISPLAY STORAGE BATTERY Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 11-inch 128GB 8,400mAh Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip 11-inch 128GB 28.93 Watt Hours OnePlus Pad 4 13.2-inch 256GB 12,140mAh Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus 12.7-inch 256GB 10,200mAh XIAOMI Pad 7 11.2-inch 256GB 8,850mAh OnePlus Pad Lite 11-inch 128GB 9,340mAh Lenovo Tab Plus 11.5-inch 128GB 8,600mAh

FAQs for buying the best tablets to buy in 2026 Should I buy an Android tablet or an iPad in 2026? Choose an iPad if you're already invested in the Apple ecosystem or need excellent app optimisation for creative work. Android tablets offer greater flexibility, expandable storage, multitasking features and a wider range of price options, making them ideal for most buyers. How much RAM do I need in a tablet? If you multitask, edit photos, play games or use productivity apps, choose a tablet with at least 8GB RAM. Power users should consider 12GB or more for future-proof performance. What display features should I look for in a tablet? Look for a display with at least a 2K resolution, a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate and support for colour technologies like DCI-P3, P3 Wide Colour, Dolby Vision or Dynamic AMOLED. How much storage do I need in a tablet? For everyday use, 128GB storage is sufficient. If you plan to download movies, edit videos or install large games, consider 256GB or more. How important is battery life when buying a tablet? Look for tablets with at least an 8,000mAh battery or devices that promise around 10 hours of mixed usage. Fast charging support is also useful if you're frequently on the move.