Nothing ‘Drops’ its first-ever pop-up store in India amid Phone (2) launch

Amid the highly-anticipated launch of Nothing Phone (2), the London-based tech brand introduced its first-ever pop-up store in India. After tasting success at the SOHO stores in London and New York, the company launched Nothing Drops on Saturday at Bengaluru for customers to buy the much-hyped cellphone.

Day one of Bengaluru’s Drops witnessed a huge rush with hundreds of customers queuing up for hours to get their hands on the Nothing Phone (2), Ear (2) black and other accessories.

Phone (2) will go on open sale in India from 12 pm on July 21. However, those who can’t wait till then can opt to buy from the smartphone manufacturer’s pop-up store titled ‘Drops’. Bengaluru’s Nothing Drop is located at Lulu Mall and is offering the phone till July 16.

The company unveiled Phone 2 after launching the Nothing Ear 2 in March. Nothing has also started local assembling of smartphones near Chennai and is set to open its first-ever official service centre next month in Bengaluru.

From sold-out pre-order passes on Flipkart to pop-up stores across the world, the Phone (2), which is designed to make smartphone usage ‘more mindful’, has created a considerable buzz. The exclusive launch offer price on Flipkart is ₹39,999 (inclusive of bank, exchange, and EMI offers).

Phone (2) features

Founded by Carl Pei, the brand has incorporated the new Glyph Interface at the transparent back of the Phone (2) which reduces screen interactions as users can view important information at just a glance.

With a revamped Nothing OS 2.0, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform - a major upgrade from the Phone 1’s Snapdragon 778G. Phone (2) delivers Nothing's most premium smartphone experience to date. It also features a dual camera at the back, with 50MP sensors each, advanced algorithms for true-to-life photography, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO. Motion Capture 2.0, an advanced AI-based technology, offers an enhanced camera experience by enabling the real-time identification of moving subjects.

The Nothing Phone 2 comes with a ₹44,999 price tag.

